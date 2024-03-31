Renault accelerates battery development. It gets it through Amperes, the division of the French group that deals exclusively with electric vehicles: in this sense, the laying of the foundation stone of the Battery Cell Innovation Laboratory at the Lardy center was announced. It is a true center of excellence and innovation, which starting from 2025 will enable the prototyping and evaluation of battery cells, thus allowing the company to anticipate technological advances.

The Battery Cell Innovation Laboratory

“The new Battery Cell Innovation Laboratory will be a winning card for Ampere – said Philippe Brunet, Director of Electric Vehicle and Mechanical Engineering at Ampere – In fact, it will contribute to controlling the EV value chain at a time when expertise in battery technologies constitutes a real competitiveness factor“.

Operational from mid-2025

Renault has announced that the new laboratory will come into full operation in the second half of next year. The building occupies a surface area of ​​3,000 square metres on two floors, it will house over 120 pieces of equipment including a 600 square meter anhydrous laboratory room, and will allow the carrying out of two complementary operations, such as a first cell prototyping activity and a second electro-physical-chemical characterization activity which allows the evaluation of the performance and behavior of the cells.

Ampere's efforts

“The creation of this instrument, at the forefront of innovation in terms of equipment constitutes a challenge for the Group's Testing Management teams – added Sabine Calvo, Director of Performance, Validation and Digital Transformation of Groupe Renault – The Battery Cell Innovation Laboratory can count on all the new technologies and testing equipment to enable the integration of advances and innovation in battery chemistry.”