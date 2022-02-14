The 42nd edition of the “Man of the Year”In France sees the triumph of Luca De Meo. Awarded by the French magazine Journal de l’Automobile, the award underlines the great impact that the appointment of the Italian manager as CEO of Renault has had on the business of the Losanga-based car manufacturer: the jury, made up of the most important French journalists in the industrial and economic sector , he exalted the strategy launched since its arrival, which took place in July 2020, and its first results brought home under the leadership of the French group.

“The Italian passed the exam to go from head of a car brand like Seat to head of a global industrial group – underlined a member of the jury – The ‘car magician’ has been able to fascinate trade unionists of the former Régie as well as the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire. The results after one year are impressive, worthy of those of Carlos Tavares in 2013-2014“. As reported by Ansa, the award ceremony for the “Man of the Year” award inaugurated in 1981 will take place next April, and has 44 personalities from the automotive world. De Meo’s task now will be to lead the Losanga group in the era of electrification: in this sense, we recall that recently the company announced a partnership with Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive for the development of an innovative powertrain for electric cars.