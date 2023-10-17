For Renault it’s time to take stock. The Losanga car manufacturer has released the results for the third quarter of the year: we are talking about 356,747 units sold worldwide, for a growth of approximately 11% compared to the same period last year. A number of registrations that allows the French company to exceed 1 million vehicles delivered globally since the beginning of the year, more precisely 1,128,885, for an increase similar to that of the single third quarter.

European leadership

The European market confirms itself among the most successful for Renault: it is no coincidence that Losanga was the second best-selling brand in the Old Continent in 2023, with growth of 25% in the third quarter and 22% since the beginning of the year. Second place which becomes first if you analyze the solo French market: leadership concerns both the passenger car segment, with 206,734 units sold and a growth of 18%, and that of commercial vehicles, with 80,422 units registered for an increase of 12%.

Winning hybrid

The exponential growth recorded by the hybrid range, equal to 48%, contributed significantly to the sales of Renault’s electrified vehicles: the increase globally in this sense was 19%, for a total of 200,000 registrations. The performance reported by Austral and Arkana was decisive in the segment, with sales of 65% and 55% respectively in the hybrid version. Megane E-Tech Electric, on the other hand, has collected over 35,000 deliveries this year, thus contributing a proportion of 54% to the total registrations of the Losanga car manufacturer’s electric vehicles, which have reached 64,854 units. Final gloss for the segment C, in which Renault outperformed with a 36% increase in sales since the beginning of the year: a worthy mention also in this case for Austral, leading the C-SUV segment with 22,700 registrations.

Looking to the future

“With growth of 25% in Europe in the third quarter of 2023, the Renault brand confirms the success of the launch of its new models: Megane E-TECH Electric, New Espace and New Austral which ranks first in the C-SUV segment in France – declared Fabrice Cambolive, General Director of the Renault brand – We are now preparing to open orders New Scenic E-TECH Electric in Europe and New Kardian in Latin America“.