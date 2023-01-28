The search for a “perfect balance” between Nissan and Renault, protagonists of one of the most questioned alliances in recent years. Soon the configuration of the partnership (which also includes the presence of Mitsubishi) will undergo a reshuffling of the cards: the executives of both companies have in fact agreed in a meeting of the operating board of equalize their respective cross-shareholdings, with the Lozenge house in particular reducing its current 43% stake in Nissan to 15% through a sale of shares over time.

Carscoops points out that the approval by the French government, which represents Renault’s most significant shareholder, has also arrived in this direction. Meanwhile, the two automakers will continue to collaborate on a series of industrial projects with the help of Mitsubishi: in total we are talking about five joint projects, half of those that had been proposed by Renault. At the moment the details of the projects that have received the green light are few: one is expected to concern commercial vehicles, one will instead focus on the Indian market, another will involve closer collaboration in Latin America. The objective of the leading companies of the alliance is only one: make the most of all the synergies possible to better face the electricity transition that is sweeping the sector as a whole. What is certain is that the partnership, at least for the moment, seems to be quite solid.

Luca De Meo, the CEO of Renault, also strongly hopes so, who also thanks to the rebalancing of the alliance will be able to carry on his plan split out the Losanga carmaker into five separate businesses, one of which called Ampere will be dedicated solely to electric vehicles. Nissan should invest precisely in this last unit: how much is still unknown, given that in recent days some rumors have circulated according to which the Japanese giant could reduce what were his initial intentions.