The Renault Group has announced that it has joined the project which provides for the sale of the RRG Rome branch to LS Group, as part of the evolution process of the Renault Retail Group perimeter. The new buyer is another French automotive group which, according to Renault, will be “able to ensure the continuation of the activities and the development of the business, investing in the professionalism and skills of the personnel currently present in RRG”.

Agreement reached

“When we had to choose the entrepreneur on whom to focus for the future of RRG Roma, we found in Edouard Schumacher the interlocutor able to best respond to our expectations – declared Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia, referring to the President of LS Group – We immediately appreciated the transparency, the great attention to collaborators and the deep knowledge of the automotive business. An entrepreneur who leads an important French automotive group and who has a very strong bond with the Renault Retail Group, having acquired several branches in the Paris region and in Brittany over the years. With these premises, it was simple and natural share the future path to be achieved together”.

Double target

Thanks to this operation, there are two main objectives that Renault intends to achieve: on the one hand, to enhance the reality of RRG Roma by making it evolve further through a new and different approach on topics such as digitization, the customer journey and the sale of services, on the other, enhance the professionalism and skills of all the personnel perhaps even enriching them, a key element according to the Losanga to aim for excellence and continue to represent a benchmark within the Renault Network.

The ball to LS Group

“Since our first meeting with the Roman team, an immediate bond has been created, animated by kindness, authenticity and sincerity. We had come to reassure them about our project but finally it was us who were surrounded by this new family Schumacher added. It is the skills and professionalism of these 142 collaborators that today enable 22,000 after-sales operations to be carried out and 9,000 vehicles to be marketed. Our daily exchanges, as well as this morning via our interactive portal, confirm the mutual commitment of the teams, the coherence of energies, the (re)sought meaning in work, the innovation of customer service: a shared vision of the future. It is these same people who allow the realization and implementation of the LS Group strategy”.