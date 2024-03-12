New green initiative undertaken by the Renault Group, which concerns Italy. And in particular Rome, given that the Losanga car manufacturer has announced that from today they will be made available to all employees 10 Cooltra 100% electric scooters to facilitate daily travel from the Rome Rebibbia metro to the Renault Group headquarters in Via Tiburtina.

After car sharing…

It is not the first time that the group has embraced projects of this type: in fact, it was launched only two years ago Mobilize Share, a free 100% electric corporate car sharing service offered with a fleet of Dacia Spring and Renault Mégane E-tech Electric. The feedback in concrete terms was excellent: Renault made it known that its collaborators covered the total distance over 32,000 kilometres completing more than 600 sharing vehicle reservations.

…it's up to the e-scooters

“This new initiative that we are launching today for encourage the mobility of our collaborators, is absolutely consistent with the DNA of the Renault brand, a brand that has always been recognized for its closeness to people, whose quality of life it aims to improve – commented Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia – A pioneer brand of electric mobility in Europe and which has been committed to its own for over a decade large-scale diffusion. With the constant aim of giving quality time to our collaborators, we try to intercept and anticipate their needs to best satisfy them. Facilitating their travel to the workplace will mean having collaborators who arrive at the company with a smile. And that's what we want.”