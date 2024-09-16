Renault has just unveiled the new Estafette Concept, an innovative vision of the brand with the diamond logo. electric vans of the futuredesigned to meet the challenges of energy transition and last-mile logistics. This vehicle represents a significant step towards sustainability in the transport sector, anticipating Flexis initiativesthe company jointly founded by the Renault Group, the Volvo Group and the CMA CGM Group.

Compact and functional design

Estafette Concept was designed for urban needs, combining compactness and spaciousness. It combines a footprint similar to that of the Kangoo L2, the agility of the Clio and a load volume comparable to the Trafic L1H2, and stands out for its versatility: not surprisingly, it was designed by the French company essentially for couriers, optimizing daily operations in terms of time and safety. The vehicle design was developed in close collaboration with professional operators, ensuring that the vehicle’s characteristics meet the real needs of the market: this not only includes load capacity, but also ease of maneuverability and efficiency in movements within cities.

Advanced technology and connectivity

A key aspect of the Renault Estafette Concept is its SDV electronic architecture. FlexEVan platformdeveloped by Ampere. This technology enables the integration of advanced functions, such as real-time updates and predictive maintenance, all of which are essential for the performance but also for the profitability of new-generation electric vehicles. Thanks to these innovations, the vehicle’s TCO can be reduced by about 30%thus offering a significant competitive advantage for companies that choose to adopt electric transport solutions.

The new Renault Estafette Concept

“We are delighted to help bring to life the vision of Groupe Renault and its partners, Groupe Volvo and CMA CGM Group, with an ambitious shared goal: revolutionize urban logistics rmaking it sustainable, safe, integrated into the city and at the service of everyone, from drivers to residents – commented Philippe Divry, CEO of Flexis SAS – The Estafetta Concept is the first illustration of what electric commercial vehicles of the future will look like: absolutely designed for the city, compact, connected, serving 100% sustainable deliveries”.