Kids today have everything kids in the 90s dreamed of. A Nintendo with lighting behind the screen so that you can even continue playing in a tunnel, water guns that automatically fill and shoot without pumping, and they don’t have to call the house phone to ask if Pietertje can come and play – with the risk of having to speak to one of the parents.

But there is one thing that many kids have to miss these days: the full-fledged MPV. A passenger van in which each family member has his own seat and there is also room for a cool box. This is great for the kids, because you know for sure that your little brother won’t get it into his head to sneak in with you Donald Duck to read along – and for parents that saves a lot of hassle on the way to the south of France.

The end of the segment

Now even the Renault Espace, the original gangsters of the segment, the towel in the ring. The brand tried it with a kind of intermediate form that was just not an MPV and just not an SUV, and now comes with a full-fledged SUV. And yes, this new Renault Espace does have a third row of seats, but where you used to be able to sit with six or seven adults, the rear row of seats is now intended for people who believed ‘there are no mines in that field’ . And for children.

Two seats, four cup holders | Photo: © Renault

So welcome to the condolence of the MPV and the renaissance of the Renault Espace. Incidentally, we must say right away: it is not Renault’s fault. All other brands that once had a full-fledged MPV now have a large SUV with a half-baked third row of seats. Demense simply don’t want MPVs anymore.

The SUV is larger than the MPV

The funny thing is that if you measure the length of the interior (from the accelerator pedal to the tailgate, as Renault does), the new Espace is the longest of all generations. And yet they have not been able to find room for two full-fledged seats in the back anywhere. That has everything to do with the fact that the new Espace is much less square than the first few generations.

You would think that it would be a small effort to draw the carriage a bit more square, but that is less favorable for the weight and aerodynamics. And more importantly: people are no longer waiting for it. Again: it’s not Renault’s fault, the buyer just shouldn’t know anything about MPVs anymore. Incomprehensible, because we bet that half of all young adults now have great memories of the holidays in the back of the passenger vans.

Where does the new Renault Espace fit into the range?

But what is the Renault Espace then? In the first place you can see it as an Austral with 21 centimeters extra length and 7 centimeters extra wheelbase. The Austral does not have a third row of seats, and with the Espace it is a free option. If you leave out the back seat, you gain about 100 liters of luggage space and a very small amount of weight.

An advantage: other parents don’t call you every Friday evening to ask whether you can drive all the children from the team to the football or hockey match the next day ‘because you have such a spacious car’. The second row of seats can also be moved in all cases to create more luggage space or to make the legroom for the third row of seats a little less terrible.

The engines of the new Espace

The range in the Netherlands is clear: you have three versions that all have the same hybrid powertrain. A 1.2-liter three-cylinder sounds a bit timid for a large SUV of more than 1,800 kilos, but thanks to an extra push from an electric motor, the whole comes to 200 hp. The Espace is therefore not short of anything and moreover, the powertrain is doing its job neatly and smoothly these days. With the first hybrids there was sometimes some doubt or bucking.

In theory, you could drive the Espace for no less than 1,100 kilometers on one tank of 55 liters of petrol. That would not save the car if it was a bit more square in the back. Incidentally, economical driving is not completely automatic; if you’re in a bit of a hurry, consumption skyrockets very quickly. Something we often see in large cars with small engines.

Renault claims that the Espace can also drive 80 percent of city kilometers in electric mode. Whether that is correct depends a bit on how you look at it: we regularly caught the petrol engine in the city charging the 2-kWh battery. Not a disaster, but apparently necessary.

The cabin of the Espace functions properly

The interior is broadly similar to that of the Austral and gives little cause for complaint. It may be a bit messy with three (!) Levers to the right of the steering wheel and the screen could have been a bit nicer to the ventilation grilles, but the use of materials is neat and everything is reasonably where it should be. The screen runs on Android and works – except for the browser – fast enough.

White trim in a family car, brave | Photo: © Renault

If you pay 3,000 euros or 6,000 euros more (do it anyway) for the Alpine or Iconic version, you get steering rear wheels under your Espace. They now have a steering angle of five degrees, which reduces the turning circle by more than a meter. If you set the sensitivity to maximum, then you have to get used to it. The car feels a bit wobbly when making quick left-right movements or when making corrections in corners. If you set the sensitivity lower, there will be a small delay in steering the rear wheels, making the car respond more naturally.

The chassis is also finely sprung. For a modern car (which are usually a bit stiffer) the Espace is fairly smooth and Renault has fortunately been able to resist the temptation to try to make something sporty out of it. If you are still looking for a large SUV, then the Espace is not a bad option. If you still want a large MPV, we have a support group that you can join.

What if you still want a real MPV?

They are rare, but real MPVs can still be found new. Volkswagen has the Multivan for you, for about 55,000 euros. The Dacia Jogger is slightly smaller, but costs half of the Volkswagen. If you really want to drive something unique, you get a Toyota Sienna or a Chrysler Pacifica from America. New costs are huge soccer mom vans about 35,000 euros there, but smart importers offer them here brand new and with Dutch registration for more than 80,000 euros.

Then you do have a thickly dressed version, for example with a built-in vacuum cleaner. Incidentally, the cheapest option remains to have no more than two children and to organize the children’s parties at home. Then you never have to go out with more than two children in the back seat, you keep 15 percent of your income (per child) in your pocket and you can look for a fat station wagon.

Specifications of the Renault Espace E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 Iconic (2023)

Engine

1,199 cc

three-cylinder turbo hybrid

200 hp @ 4,500 rpm

230 + 205 Nm @ 1,750 rpm

Drive

front wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds

top 175 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.7 l/100km

106 g/km CO2, A label

Dimensions

4,722 x 1,843 x 1,645 mm (lxwxh)

2,738mm (wheelbase)

1,824 kilograms

55 l (petrol)

250 / 1,777 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 52,030 (NL)

€48,900 (B)