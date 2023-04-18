The new generation of Renault Espace is preparing to hit the road in Italy. The SUV of the French brand, available with 5 or 7 seats, will have a range made up of three trim levels, Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic with orders open as early as April 17 and the first deliveries scheduled for the month of October. Under the bonnet of the new Renault Espace there is instead the E-Tech Full Hybrid engine available with a single power level, from 200 HP.

Techno equipment

But let’s see how the Renault Espace range is made up on the Italian market. The entry-level version is the Techno: with prices starting from 43,700 eurosincludes standard Adaptive Vision LED headlights, OpenR Link system, hands-free power liftgate, body-colored front blade, bright chrome window bezels, satin aluminum roof rails, rims with diameter of 19″ and the upholstery in 100% recycled fabric.

Esprit Alpine and Iconic

Going up the line-up we find the other two trims available, Esprit Alpine and Iconic: the first, with prices starting from 46,500 eurosincludes a checkerboard grille, interiors covered in Alcantara with blue stitching and 20″ “Daytona” aluminum wheels, while the second starts at 48,500 EUR and offers 20″ Effie rims, real ash insert, Light Sand Gray quilted leather upholstery, memory foam driver and passenger seats with electric controls and lumbar adjustment and camera with 360° vision.

200 HP hybrid engine

Six body colors are available for the new Espace: Passion Red offered as standard, but also Schist Grey, Etoilé Black, Night Blue, Nacrè White and Satin Schist Grey, the latter reserved for the Esprit Alpine version. What unites all three of these productions is the motor offerThe 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid engine is hidden under the bonnet, which guarantees fuel consumption of 4.6 l/100 km and a range of 1,100 km, for emissions of 104 g of CO2.