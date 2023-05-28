.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

We tried the new one Renault Espace 2023, now in its sixth generation and available only in version E-TECH Full Hybridwith 200 HP engine, 205 Nm of torque and a lithium ion battery from 2.00 kWh.

New Espace abandons the forms of the minivan to become a D-SUV based on the Austral with engine hybrid 1.2 petrol turbo 3 cylindersupported by two electric engines and the renewed Multi-mod transmissionand without synchronizers. This new one Renault Espace it is offered in a 5 or 7-seater configuration at the same price in three trim levels.

Renault Espace E-TECH Iconic front

Renault Espace E-TECH as it is outside

On the front it is identical to the Austral, with Full Led Matrix headlights and a large grille with vertical or trapezoidal chromed slats respectively on the Iconic or Esprit Alpine. Laterally, the similarities with the Austral continue up to the second side window where the sixth generation Espace then adds a third longer window with the roof that continues and is less sloping to make room for third row passengers.

Renault Espace E-TECH Iconic rear

In this regard, I would have preferred a greater opening of the rear door in order to facilitate access and exit for those who are on the last row. THE alloy wheels, depending on the trim level, range from 19 to 20 inches. Finally, the rear underbumper is also different, which differs from that of the Austral.

How is the new Renault Espace E-TECH 200 hp

This new one Renault Espace which I tested in preview near Porto is equipped only with the 200 horsepower engine i.e. a hybrid with a 1200 turbo three-cylinder petrol from 131 horsepower and 205 Nm combined with two electric motors for a system power of 200 hp. We find the main 50 kilowatt electric motor which also allows driving and then the 25 kilowatt starter generator which is also the engine inclined to synchronize the changes, because I remind you that as on the Austral there is an automatic transmission with two ratios for the electric and 4 for the thermal. Furthermore, another gear has been added which is a sort of third and a half, therefore between third and fourth; so as to have an intermediate ratio when traveling fully loaded. The lithium-ion battery from 2 kWhis placed under the floor and guarantees up to 80% electric driving in the city.

New Renault Espace cockpit steering wheel

Here too we have the Multi-Sense with four driving modes. The Multisense button lights up according to the selected mode: therefore in “Eco” we are on the greenish side, while in “Sport” it switches to red to underline that the car is decidedly more ready, the difference can also be felt in the load at the wheel. But when you drive in “Eco” mode, the response of the powertrain is mitigated, and the automatic gearbox tends to downshift later than in the other driving modes. I like the fact that the t

Increased 2.0 kWh battery

Compared to hybrids like the Captur or the Arkana la lithium ion battery was brought to two kilowatt hours nominal, so the actual ones should be 1.7. I like that it is liquid cooled with a dedicated cooling circuit. Unlike other hybrid cars, it is positioned almost in the center of the car, under the passenger and driver seats, in order to optimize weight distribution.

Renault Espace E-Tech CMF-CD platform

New Espace more agile and stable

During my test of about 100 km between the highway and mountain roads, I managed to travel about 40% in electric instead. The help of the electric motor when picking up but especially when starting is immediately felt. Even the four-wheel steering of the 4Control system they are even more appreciable on this Espace than on the Austral, agile in the city and when maneuvering but does not disdain the curves of the winding roads found in the mountains thanks to a set-up calibrated on the soft but always composed and almost free from body roll.

Shooting new Renault Espace, from may 18 to 20th 2023 around Porto, Portugal – Photo Greg / DPPI

I really liked it silence on board this Espace, the three-cylinder engine if we don’t push hard is well soundproofed, and you don’t hear the tires rolling. Only after 110 km/h do you hear the rustling from the side mirrors.

Renault Espace E-TECH Iconic rear movement

Paddle adjustable regenerative braking

The steering wheel paddles are used to regulate the intensity of the regenerative braking. I would say very aggressive in the final part, on the highest level of three levels. In practice, city routes or even in the mountains can be done easily with regenerative braking without using the brake pedal. Braking in general is still improved over the Austral (which has been updated), more modulable and without obvious gaps with traditional braking.

New Renault Espace navigation driver display

Important news, when the battery is charged the car will still brake in regenerative braking mode, eventually automatically using the brake discs. If you decide to play with the paddles to adjust the various levels of regenerative braking, you can also view the percentage but the kilowatt hours recovered under braking are absent.

Renault Espace E-Tech hybrid engine and lithium ion battery

Renault Espace space for 7

There Riding position is comfortable and well designed, with electric adjustments for the front seats but the massage function is only available for the driver. The steering calibration is good, neither too heavy nor too light, but which varies according to the selected driving mode.

Improved habitability on the second row with a lot more knee room, but thanks to the sliding bench of 22 cm, legroom can be recovered for those sitting on the third row of seats, which is more suitable for children than adults.

Driving comfort and quietness of the new Espace

The car is absolutely silent at every speed, unless you sink down on the accelerator pedal with the heat engine that makes itself felt a little in the passenger compartment. I also observed that around 110 km/h some aerodynamic noises begin to be heard around the side mirror area, but they are rather contained in relation to the size of the aforementioned mirror.

Shooting new Renault Espace, from may 18 to 20th 2023 around Porto, Portugal – Photo Greg / DPPI

THE 32 ADAS available they are the same as Mégane and the Austral. The Adaptive Cruise Control is excellent, which adapts the speed based on the limits indicated by road signs, and adapts it automatically and in real time. Obviously this function can be deactivated directly in the menu Open R system. Furthermore, thanks to the cartography, the Cruise Control knows how to recognize roundabouts and slows down in the presence of these and intelligently adjusts itself to changes in altitude, evaluating the most efficient driving mode.

Series the Open R system with 12-inch vertical screen based on Google’s operating system, with Maps and Assistant to support the occupants. Also on the screen there are some virtual keys, alternating with almost all those for the climate control that are physical. Of course, there is also smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

New Renault Espace navigator display OpenR

Configurable on different screens the 12.25″ digital instrumentation which allows you to view the navigator map as well as all the other gear information and the multimedia system as well as the ADAS. Also present a 9″ color Head Up display also full of useful information for driving.

Renault Espace Full Hybrid consumption and performance

As for i consumption of Espace, Renault declares 4.6 liters per 100 km with CO2 emissions of 104 grams per km. Like Austral, this Espace is also equipped with the most efficient hybrid engine currently available and the consumption that we recorded varied between an idle 5.1 liters per 100 km, then rising to 7.6 l/100 km forcing the pace on the motorway while in the mountains it is around 7.3 l/100 km with average consumption at the end of the test of 6.2 l/100 km. Top speed is 175 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Renault Espace E-Tech average consumption

VIDEO test Renault Espace E-TECH

Video Renault Austral tests hybrid driving impressions

Photo Renault Espace E-TECH

– Shooting and starting from a standstill

– Comfort and silence at the top

– Agility with 4Control

– Boot capacity

– Modern and well-kept interiors

– 7 places – Third row seats difficult to access

– Some tugging from gearbox to Sport

