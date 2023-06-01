The Renault Espace has been a vehicle that has always had a family vocation, focused on space and comfort on board. More than 40 years have passed since the first generation and the fifth, which has just been presented, remains faithful to these characteristics, but also demonstrates the brand’s ability to evolve. Following the market trends and the preferences of European customers, it is now a modern seven-seater SUV. It is the second vehicle of the 2021-2024 Industrial Plan awarded to the Palencia factory.

True to its DNA and ideal for long journeys. It stands out for its quality interior materials (including natural wood), good levels of finish with high-end equipment, such as the panoramic glass roof, which measures more than one square meter and is one of the largest on the market.

For now, the new Espace will have a single mechanical version, equipped with a 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid engine combined with a multi-mode automatic gearbox. With it, in addition to very good performance, an approved consumption of only 4.6 l/100 km is achieved, which during our test on the twisty Portuguese roads and through the center of Porto did not exceed 6 liters.

Depending on the version, it has the latest generation multi-sense and 4Control advanced systems. This allows that despite the length and height of the car, driving is very dynamic. In addition, the turning circle between curbs is only 10.4 meters (comparable to that of a Renault Clio) with 4Control advanced, compared to 11.6 meters without it.

As for its equipment, an optional 9.3-inch Head-Up Display stands out that projects information such as vehicle speed, activated driving aids, overspeed warning and navigation information on the windshield.

quality materials



FP







In any version, the standard equipment includes the 24-inch openR screen, electric trunk release, induction phone charger, 19-inch wheels, Isofix mountings on the second row side seats and a comprehensive safety package.

The Esprit Alpine finish, for the first time in Espace, gives a sporty tone to the interior. The Alpine logo appears on the headrests while the Alcantara with blue stitching on the dashboard is in tune with the upholstery, providing a harmonious blend of personality and elegance.

Finally, the Iconic top trim features an interior with a genuine ash dashboard insert and sable gray quilted leather upholstery with brown piping. The front seats have electrical adjustments (longitudinal, height and inclination of the backrest) and heated (including the steering wheel). The driver’s seat also has a lumbar massage.



Renault Space



FP



Data sheet



Engines: 200 hp full hybrid gasoline Length/width/height (m): 4.72/1.84/1.65 Trunk: from 159 to 1,818 liters Consumption: from 4.6 l/100 km Top speed: 175km/h Acceleration: 0 to 100 in 8.8 seconds Price: 3 finishes available, Techno, Espirit Alpine and Iconic, from 43,500 euros

Despite its new design, which is no longer a minivan to take the form of an SUV, the new Renault It has a large interior space for the occupants. It offers the option of having 5 or 7 seats (both at the same price), although the third row seats are recommended for use only occasionally and with short people. They have two seats with 128 mm of knee room and accessibility is maximized thanks to the possibility of sliding the second row by 260 mm as the seats can be folded to a great angle.

The occupants of the second row will be able to travel much better, who benefit from a space for the knees of up to 321 mm. Together with the possibility of reclining the back up to 31°, this ease of movement offers exceptional comfort. As an additional benefit, if there is no occupant in the center seat, passengers have a central armrest with two cup holders.

Each occupant benefits from a seat belt with a pretensioner, a touch roof light, a USB-C charging socket and, depending on the version, the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system.



There are many interior holes to carry objects



FP







Depending on the configuration, the trunk leaves us with 159 liters of capacity in a 7-seat configuration and with the third row not folded down, going through the 777 with only two rows of seats, and up to 1,818 total liters in the 5-seater version with the Second row seats folded down.

We also have a series of holes that give us an additional capacity of 39 liters, of which there are 20 liters in the front in a glove compartment of more than 6 liters and two compartments in the doors of more than 4 liters each). The central console is free of controls and is divided into two spaces: one of 2 liters under the sliding handrest and another of 3.6 liters under the armrest.

In the second row, the center armrest has two cup holders, one liter bottle fits in each door pillar, and there are two pockets behind the seats.