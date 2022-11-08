Renault electric cars with Ampere and thermal engines with Geely

In the Renault Group continues the care of Luca de Meoaimed at affirming the concept of value to become a leader in the sale of electric cars, software and new mobility and circular economy services. After “Resurrection “ And “Renovation”the first two phases of the strategic plan Renaulution presented in January 2021, the Renault Group now launches the third chapter or “Revolution”.

Renault Revolution strategy

In the Renault strategy Revolution there is still a future for hybrid and endothermic engines thanks to the agreement with the Chinese of the Geely. However, traditional engines will play a secondary role especially in Europe, where electric vehicles will instead have priority.

Renault Revolution Nex Gen strategy

In this regard, the brand was born within the Renault Group Ampere, dedicated to vehicles and software for battery cars.

The NexGen strategy is also about branding Alpine (second pillar) which will be an electric-only brand and engaged in car racing.

The 4 pillars on which the new Renault strategy is based

The third chapter is represented by Mobilizethe fourth of the division for the circular economy The Future Is NEUTRAL and the fifth of the activities in the field of endothermic engines (Horse project), with which Renault has signed a 50/50 joint venture with the Chinese company Geely.

Ampere electric cars

With Ampere, Groupe Renault creates an independent entity with the aim of becoming the first electrical and software brand. Ampere therefore will develop, manufacture and market 100% electric carsequipped with cutting-edge technology Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), with the Renault brand.

Ampere, based in France, will be a car manufacturer to all intents and purposes, with approximately 10,000 employees. As a technology company, Ampere will drive innovation with approx 3,500 engineersof which half will specialize in software.

Ampere is the new brand of electric vehicles produced by Renault

By 2030, the Ampere range consists of 6 electric vehiclescovering 80% of the generalist electricity market: in segment B, with the new Renault 5 Electric And Renault 4 Electric and in segment C with Mégane E-tech Electric, Scénic Electric and two other future vehicles. Most of the investments in the first 4 vehicles have already been made.

1 million Renault Ampere electric cars

Ampere points to a production of approx 1 million electric vehicles for the Renault brand in 2031also relying on a high-tech and competitive industrial base of the‘ElectriCity. In 2025, it will be possible to produce a vehicle here in less than 10 hours.

With a production capacity of 400,000 units from day one, it will be able to reach up to 1 million vehicles produced with the support of other Renault Group plants. Furthermore Ampere will guarantee the supply of the over 80 GWh needed for its vehicles by 2030.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric leaves the Douai assembly line

Future Renault electric cars produced by Ampere will also be able to rely on technology Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), which allows the vehicle to be constantly updated throughout the life cycle.

To launch the first Software Defined Vehicle open and horizontal in 2026, Groupe Renault has created strong partnerships with two major technology companies:

Qualcomm Technologies , to jointly develop high-performance computing platforms based on Snapdragon Digital Chassis (Snapdragon Digital Chassis) solutions for Centralized Electronic Architecture. This includes the System-On-Chip (SoC) and the lower layers of software, but also features, on-board services and applications. Qualcomm Technologies, or a subsidiary thereof, intends to invest in Ampere, the Renault Group’s electrical and software entity.

, to jointly develop high-performance computing platforms based on Snapdragon Digital Chassis (Snapdragon Digital Chassis) solutions for Centralized Electronic Architecture. This includes the and the lower layers of software, but also features, on-board services and applications. Qualcomm Technologies, or a subsidiary thereof, intends to invest in Ampere, the Renault Group’s electrical and software entity. Googlefor a collaboration centered on an Android platform for the Software-Defined Vehicle, as well as a cloud system for the Digital Twin.

Group Renault with Qualcomm creates its own software for electric vehicles

Alpine electric cars

The brand is also part of the Renault strategy Alpine it will follow a very specific path of electrification. In this regard, it is developing a completely new and all-electric range starting in 2026. In the meantime, Alpine will also unveil the next A110 and two new models: one sedan of segment B it’s a C + segment crossover.

Alpine will also be a 100% electric brand and will be present in all segments

Alpine plans to launch two vehicles in the segments D and E to support its international expansion. Half of Alpine’s growth will come from new markets outside Europe, potentially including the North America and the China.

Renault hybrid engines with Geely

The vehicles thermal and hybrid will still account for up to 50% of world passenger car sales in 2040. Renault does not give up and plans to launch a new range for Renault ICE & Hybrid (cars), Dacia and LCV.

The Renault Group with its thermal and hybrid engine technologies (Horse project) joins Geely to create a leading global OEM. The agreement was created above all to offer thermal engines outside Europe, especially in Latin America, India, South Korea and North Africa.

Renault with the Chinese of Geely launches the Horse project which is dedicated to thermal and hybrid engines

Groupe Renault and Geely will combine their respective thermal engines in an entity held at 50-50. This dedicated business it will design, develop, manufacture and sell electric and hybrid drive components and systems with cutting-edge technologies.

The entity will propose a complete offering of technologies for all components: engine, transmission, hybridization system (xHEV) and batteries. The project also aims to develop an offer of engines powered with alternative fuels.

New Dacia cars on the way

As for the brand Dacianow leader in segment B, will point to segment C. After Jogger this year, it will be Dacia Bigster the top model of the C segment. Two more vehicles they will follow, which will make it possible to double the coverage of the profit pool. Meanwhile, Dacia will continue to reduce costs and will benefit from doubling the volumes of the CMF-B platform that will reach (considering all brands) 2 million units by 2030.

The news of the Dacia brand

Dacia will also be the brand within the Renault Group that will continue to produce car with heat engine powered with alternative and synthetic fuelsthanks to the collaboration with the Horse project. Dacia will also produce electric carsas cheap and accessible as it is Spring.

Renault hydrogen and electric vans

In the van segment e LCV commercial vehiclesGroupe Renault plans two hydrogen-related projects with Hyvia and to the electric with FlexEVan. The latter provides vehicles to be used more in urban areas, thanks to a specially designed electric platform.

Renault urban electric vans in the FlexEVan project

FlexEVan will be able to count on Software Defined Vehicle developed under Ampere. The vehicle will become an extension completely connected warehouseintegrated into the user’s digital ecosystem.

Mobility services with Mobilize

Finally, there are also news for the brand Mobilizewhich is built around a fundamental asset, Mobilize Financial Services (MFS), one of captive financials of the market, with 4 million customers. MFS will expand its traditional businesses while developing new businesses such as subscriptions, insurance and operating leasing.

Mobilize provides integrated mobility services

Mobilize within the Renault Group it is therefore destined to become a leading and profitable supplier of Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS), combining financial services, mobility, energy and data supported by specially designed vehicles for customers private individuals, fleets and mobility operatorsgenerating recurring revenues.

