There is glory for Renault at the Festival Automobile International in Paris. The Losanga car manufacturer was awarded two prizes reserved for two models, which literally attracted the attention of the jury: the 5 Prototype, which revisits the legendary model that in 2022 celebrates its fifty years, was elected “Most beautiful Concept Car of the Year 2022”, while the concept car Suite N ° 4, designed specifically for the sixtieth anniversary of the 4L, was awarded the “Special Mention” by the jury.

Now in its 37th edition, the event awarded the most beautiful concept car by relying on it for the first time to the preferences expressed by the public. And the public voted en masse in favor of the Renault 5 Prototype, which thanks to its futuristic design has attracted the attention of over 70% of online voters. As for Suite N ° 4, the jury of the Festival Automobile International in Paris decided to exalt it because of its own originality: we are talking about a concept car that due to its radical design is reminiscent of an open-air hotel room, where the rear and the tailgate are replaced by polycarbonate glass; its bodywork has a special mineral-look finish that makes one think of concrete, while the grille is in polished aluminum, and gives the vehicle a sense of fluidity, dynamism and incessant movement. All characteristics that have earned this conceptual vehicle the title of “Special Mention”.

“We are very proud of these two awards, which reward the great work done by the Renault design teams, which today are bringing to life the Nouvelle Vague of the Marca – explained Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, who then focused on the prize reserved for the 5 Prototype – This award is further proof of the timelessness of Renault 5, an icon of the past, of the present and soon also of the future. We are proud of how this prototype has been received by the press and the public. The production model will be unveiled in 2024 ″.