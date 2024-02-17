A large automotive group is not automatically safe from any crisis in the sector or from the difficulties that the automotive world hides. This was underlined by Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, who sent a dig at Stellantis' rivals, underlining how consolidation does not necessarily involve an expansion of the group.

Big but not too much

According to de Meo, in fact, having a very large structure could be an advantage in some markets but also a handicap in others, where a more agile structure would guarantee the possibility of responding better to market needs. As reported by Automotive News Europede Meo would be more than satisfied with the group's profitability results despite having decreased the number of cars sold, also due to the greater margins within the range.

Renault looking for partners

The challenge now for Losanga will be the consolidation of the specialized units created in the last year, namely Ampere for electric vehicles and Horse for the development of combustion engines. With the latter, Renault would intend to start a joint venture with Geely, already confirmed, with the aim of increasing its range of action. Meanwhile, de Meo also revised the terms of the Alliance with Nissan, an issue that has long created friction between the Japanese brand and the French group. However, this does not mean that Renault will not be able to operate new synergies with other car manufacturers. The new strategy of focusing on compact electric cars has attracted the attention of several rivals with Losanga itself having already started discussions for the creation of a shared platform that can contain the costs of developing new compact electric cars.