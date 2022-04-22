A new chapter in certainly non-linear history between Renault and Nissan may soon find ‘publication’. According to an indiscretion relaunched by Automotive News, the French company would be ready to sell part of its Nissan shares to finance its electric transition. Today Renault owns 43% of the Japanese manufacturer and there are no mergers in sight.

The move could allow Renault to raise several billion euros, without losing the technology partnership agreements it has with Nissan. The two manufacturers could even take the opportunity to get closer than today, given that the political tension would ease. In fact, we recall that Nissan owns 15% of Renault without having the right to vote in its decisions. For now, the two houses have not confirmed the rumors concerning them.

The imbalance of the Alliance could therefore be closed, with an operation that would give to Luca De Meo the money needed to face the electrical transition in a more relaxed way. Renault is already in a good position, at least on the European market, with several full electric models at prices that are not impossible. At this point, to confirm this hypothesis of the sale of the shares, Renault should look to further partners in the automotive world. The first name could be Geely’s: the Chinese group has already started relations with the French company. Otherwise, Nissan could buy back its shares as it is now financially better off than at the end of 2019.

The relationship between Nissan and Renault is one of the most complicated within the international automotive industry. The two brands have no longer explored the merger hypothesis, which was advocated by the infamous Carlos Ghosn, even though in an era of uncertainty a new major automotive group could better cope with material supply problems and vehicle development costs. 2022 therefore promises to be ‘hot’ for Renault, given that in other latitudes the war in Ukraine is giving management headaches.