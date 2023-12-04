Mauro Balhesai Mauro Balhesa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhesa/ 04/12/2023 – 20:24

This Monday, the 4th, Renault confirmed the contribution of R$ 2 billion for the production of a new SUV at the Ayrton Senna Complex, in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná. The model will use the CMF-B modular platform from Renault Groupthe same as the Kardian.

“We continue the implementation of the International Game Plan 2027, after the reveal of the Renault Kardian, we are pleased to announce a second product in a higher segment, manufactured in Brazil and which will be exported throughout Latin America”, explains Luiz Fernando Pedrucci, CEO of Renault in Latin America, to the press.

For Ricardo Gondo, president of Renault do Brasil, “this new investment in our factory in Brazil results in a total of R$5.1 billion since 2021, which is a clear demonstration of our commitment in Brazil”.

According to the automaker, the new vehicle will use the engine produced at the Ayrton Senna Complex by Horse, a company dedicated to the development, production and supply of the next generation of low-emission hybrid powertrains.