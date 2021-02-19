Renault made the worst losses in its history last year, closing the year with a negative result of 8,008 million euros. As in the entire automotive sector, the French group saw how the coronavirus crisis impacted it, both in its own operations and in the result of its partner and investee company, the Japanese Nissan. After the brand lost money in 2019 (141 million) and last year began a profound organizational change, its current CEO, Luca de Meo, has warned about the difficulties for this year: “It should be another difficult year, but we have taken measures to anticipate and overcome the challenges ”. In the second half, he said in a conference with analysts, the situation could improve

Renault has defended the improvement achieved in the second half, after the strong impact generated by the covid until June. In any case, between July and December, Renault could not avoid the red numbers either and lost 660 million euros. Nissan also dragged its French ally to losses by attributing losses of 4.97 billion euros associated with its result. With regard to its own activity, Renault also received a negative operating result of 1,999 million euros, compared to the positive 2,105 million it obtained in 2019.

The main reason for these negative results is found in the collapse of 21.3% in sales, reduced to -6.8% in the second half, which represents 2.95 million units registered. For this reason, billing fell by 21.7% and stood at 43,474 million euros. The company highlighted that the savings plan of 2,000 million euros in fixed costs presented in May is more advanced than initially planned. In 2020 it was already 60% fulfilled, double what was expected.

The group maintains its viability plan and De Meo has defended today that the results of 2021 do not move at all its intention to achieve an operating margin of 3% and a cost reduction of 2 billion in 2023. This strategy is based on reducing costs (up to 3,000 million annually in 2025) and reducing production capacity by 20% to focus on profitability.

Due to its financial situation – the group has demanded credit aid from the French State, which is also one of its shareholders – Renault will not distribute dividends this year and rules out setting targets for this year. In a statement, Luca de Meo insisted on the change in trend in the second semester, which he considered “the fruit of everyone’s efforts, of the successful acceleration of the fixed cost reduction plan and of an improvement in our pricing policy. ”.

Regarding the current year, Renault fears that problems with the supply of chips could prevent it from producing 100,000 vehicles that were included in the forecasts for this year. Doubts remain about which plants will be affected by the production cut plans, although De Meo, who has still avoided specifying where traumatic effects could occur for the workforce, has indicated that the Palencia and Valladolid plants are in a good situation. Also this week management and unions have reached an agreement on the collective agreement that opens the door to the allocation of two new vehicles.