With 16 million units marketed in five generations, the Renault Clio it is the car of records: the best-selling French vehicle in the world, the first to have twice obtained the coveted title of Car of the Year in Europe. Over 1,400 Clio are produced every day in the plants of Bursain Türkiye, e Novo Mesto, in Slovenia. In Bursa, every minute there is a Clio rolling off the production line!

Renault Clio history

Taking over the Renault 5, one of the greatest automotive successes of the time, the Clio stands on its shoulders an important legacy. Instead of claiming direct parentage from the Renault 5, the Clio was officially presented as a small versatile one, designed and produced with the same rigorous criteria as the large ones.

Renault Clio 16S

Between the Renault 5 and the Clio, a voluntary climb is therefore observed in the mix, destined to conquer one increasingly large clientelewhich intends to benefit from performance and equipment reserved for higher category models, while remaining in one format compact (3.70m for Clio 1).

Renault Clio first generation

Some customers expect premium performance and equipment, and it is for them that Renault launches in 1991 there Clio Baccara, a luxurious version that features gray leather upholstery, burr walnut gear lever knob and inserts, leather-wrapped door panels and chrome-plated controls. Since 1998, Clio Initiale replaces the Baccara version and continues the Clio premium offering from generation to generation. The transition between Renault 5 and Clio also corresponds to another evolution: from now on, the models are no longer marked with numbers but with proper names, to improve their memorization and give them a warmer and more human dimension.

First generation Renault Clio Baccara

Since launch, Clio has been elected Car of the Year 1991 in Europe. Quoting the text drafted by the jury, «the new little one has a valuable design, a good quality level, a generous space and a wealth of equipment never offered in the past on vehicles of this size».

There first generation proposed: ABS, climate control, electronic automatic transmission, anti-intrusion alarm, power steering and self-defrosting electric rear-view mirrors. With this level of equipment, Clio revolutionized the city car segment in Europe and positioned himself as a versatile model, capable of rivaling the stars of the category.

First generation Renault Clio S

In March 1991, just one year after its launch, there was a sports version, the 16Swhich replaced the Renault 5GT Turbo. It had an F engine from 1.8 liters and 140 HP. In 1992 came the Clio S and the following year it was the turn of the legendary one Clio Williamswhich referred to the stable Williams-Renault Formula 1.

Renault Clio Williams

The sports car was characterized by the “Blu Sport Nacré” colour, i gold Speedline rimsthe engine 2.0-litre 150 bhp and the strengthened suspension.

In 1995 the first generation Clio was also electricwith a range of about 100 km.

Renault Clio Williams 250hp Time Attack

Renault Clio second generation

There second generation of the Renault Clio was launched in 1998: gained 7 cm in length and introduced the 16 valve engines. Safety was also within everyone’s reach, thanks to ABS and airbags, including the side ones. The Clio third generation was marketed in 2005while the Clio 2 continued its commercial career under the name of Clio Campus.

Second generation Renault Clio V6

Sports car lovers had the Clio RS and the Clio V6. The latter was easily recognizable by the widened fenders reminiscent of those of the R5 Turbo. The Clio V6 could also count on a nice engine 3.0-litre 230 bhp And 300Nm of torque.

Renault Clio third generation

Larger (3.99 m), more habitable, the clio 3 it was decidedly ultra-equipped and it was no coincidence that it won the title for the second time Car of the Year in Europe. In addition to offering the Easy Access card, GPS, cruise control, the model also ranked at the best level in terms of active and passive safety, offering up to 8 airbags. It is no coincidence that it was the first in the category to obtain the 5 stars to the Euro NCAP test. It was also the first Clio to come up with a version station wagon.

Renault Clio third generation

All these qualities are again recognized by the title of Car of the Year in Europeobtained in 2006. The event is exceptional: in the 43-year history of the Award, it is the first time that the same vehicle has been awarded twice.

Fourth generation Renault Clio

There 4to generation by Clio was launched in 2012. Directly inspired by DeZir concept carthe Clio 4 was the first model to adopt the new aesthetic identity of the range.

Fourth generation Renault Clio

Carrying forward the need for superior equipment, he proposed R-LINKthe connected and integrated tablet and a world premiere bass reflex sound system.

Renault Clio fifth generation

There Fifth generation Renault Clio was unveiled in early 2019 and was equipped for the first time with E-Tech hybrid engines.

Renault Clio E-TECH Hybrid complete test

This latest generation has introduced a new high-tech interior and boasts advanced driver assistance devices, including a system of level 2 autonomous driving.

Renault Clio restyling 5th generation

The April 18, 2023 was presented restyling of the Clio of 5to generation, which introduced a new design and more technology on board. In the front there is the new luminous signature of the brand, while inside the Clio is characterized by new upholstery and biomaterials.

Renault Clio restyled Esprit Alpine

The version also debuts on the restyling Alpine spirit, i.e. the sportiest in the range. From a technical point of view the Clio restyling is petrol, diesel, bi-fuel LPG and especially hybrid with E-Tech full hybrid technology.

Photo history Renault Clio

