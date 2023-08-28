You would hardly say it when you see its nose, but this Renault Clio is not a completely new model, but a major facelift. The Rafale is the first completely new Renault with this fresh design language, but the Clio is the first existing model.

Transplanting a new design direction onto an old car is a difficult task, but we dare to say that it worked out well here. Especially if you choose a dark paint color. What is special is that the upcoming Mitsubishi Colt will also wear exactly the gear of its Renault brother, but with a less illuminated stripe in the bumper and a Mitsubishi logo on it.

Inside you can see that the Renault Clio is a facelift

There are some things that reveal that this is still an older base. The screen inside does not work very fast and does not yet run on the new Google operating system, as in the Espace or Austral. However, the new Clio will always have a display behind the wheel instead of analog counters.

This E-Tech Full Hybrid has an even larger petrol engine (a 1.6 liter without turbo) than the much larger Espace (1.2 liter with turbo). With 145 hp, the four-cylinder is a bit less strong. The new generation of hybrid powertrains with the smaller engine did not fit into the old base, Renault tells us. So don’t expect a faster hybrid Clio with the 200 hp powertrain from the Espace, unfortunately.

The Renault Clio is hot hatch more, unfortunately

An extra hot RS version or even a smooth-looking RS-Line will not be available anyway. The latter has been replaced by the Esprit Alpine version. This top of the range carries thicker bumpers, black accents all around and 17-inch wheels.

Inside you get beautiful sports seats, the fabric of which consists of 65 percent recycled PET bottles. By the way, you don’t feel it. The fabric finish on the dashboard also looks particularly good; much better than fake carbon fiber or the endless high-gloss black you see a lot. The steering wheel is nice and thick and gets a set of beautiful stitching in the Alpine version.

Couple of minor flaws

Here and there you will find some hard plastic, but that is entirely in line with expectations for this segment. Actually the only downside to the interior is the seating position for taller people: the steering wheel is just not far enough towards the driver. With many direct competitors, this is just a little better arranged.

The Clio prefers to put its electric motor to work to cover the greatest possible distance electrically. As a result, the four-cylinder sometimes (audibly) switches on before the traffic light to recharge the small 1.2-kWh battery. While driving you can only hear it properly if you use the full power, but otherwise it is a nice and smooth powertrain. And that while it is quite complicated technology, with four gears for the engine and two for the electric motor.

No diesel, but the range

The new Renault Clio is quite economical without you having to make a lot of effort as a driver. 900 kilometers should be achievable on one tank of petrol. There will also be a cheaper version with 90 hp and a manual gearbox. The diesel skips the Netherlands. In terms of comfort, the Renault Clio also gives no reason to complain. As far as we are concerned, the little rascal can have a few more years in its new form.

Specifications Renault Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 Esprit Alpine (2023)

Engine

1,598 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

145 hp @ 5,600 rpm

148 + 205 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

Drive

front wheels

4v + 2v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds

top 174 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.2 l/100 km

95 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,053×1,518x

1,439 mm (lxwxh)

2,583mm (wheelbase)

1,238 kilograms

39 l (petrol)

391 / 1,069 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 30,120 (NL)

€28,000 (B)