The new Renault Clio is preparing to arrive on the Italian market. The restyling of the best seller of the Losanga will be in dealerships throughout Italy from the month of September, with a price starting from 17,250 euros. The range will include five different engines, with three trim levels for customers to choose from.

The entry level of the new Renault Clio range

The Renault Clio line-up opens with the Evolution trim level, which obviously brings the new Nouvel’R logo in brushed satin chrome in the center of the grille with rear light clusters with transparent covers. The new full LED headlights arranged vertically in the shape of a half diamond and equipped with five high-tech light beam modules will already be available at the entry level. The rear bumper has also been revised.

The techno version

The Techno set-up has a starting price of 19,950 euros. The seats, door panels and dashboard are upholstered in 60% cellulose modal fabric of biological origin, known for its extraordinary softness. The base of the grille now features a body-coloured aerodynamic blade, while the rear bumper is gloss black. This set-up is equipped with 16″ alloy wheels black diamonds.

The engines of the new Renault Clio

At the top of the range is the Espirit Alpine trim, priced at 26,550 euros. On this version of Renault Clio, the stylistic elements of the Lozenge and those of the Dieppe brand merge with more accentuated sporting elements. Such as the aerodynamic blade and the base of the rear bumper in Grigio Schisto matt. The seats in the esprit Alpine trim level are made of sustainable materials: 72% recycled PET (polyethylene) for the seat and backrest and 13% recycled granular coated fabric for the sides. The range of the new Renault Clio includes seven liveries: Ice White, Etoilé Black, Schist Grey, Iron Blue, Passion Red, Valencia Orange and the new Aviation Grey. The range of engines includes petrol and diesel solutions, passing through LPG up to the full hybrid E-Tech: the latter delivers up to 145 HP of maximum power thanks to the combination of a 36 kW e-motor, a high 18 kW HSG type voltage and a 94 HP 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. In combination there is an intelligent multi-mode and clutchless dog clutch gearbox, and of course a battery, which boasts a capacity of 1.2 kWh. Finally, the line-up is completed by the 100 HP and 170 Nm TCe LPG engines, 90 HP and 160 Nm 3-cylinder turbo petrol, 65 HP and 95 Nm 3-cylinder naturally aspirated 1.0 SCe petrol, and 100 HP Blue dCi diesel and 260Nm.