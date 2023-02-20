Time for restyling also for Renault Clio, with the current generation receiving some major updates. The compact of the Lozenge has been spotted on the road, with a video that appeared on the net showing the front of the French car profoundly modified compared to its current appearance. In particular, the Clio facelift, which should be unveiled next summer, brings with it new optical groups, with thinner LED lights and expressive and new vertical elements that embellish the front view of the car. For the rest, the grille seems to have kept the elements of this generation even if it is possible that the Diamond will be replaced by the new logo present, for example, also on Austral.

It is possible that the updating of the lights will also be carried out at the rear, with new headlights, while there could also be news for the rims and some elements of the interior. It is difficult to understand today what they could be engines that are part of the range of new Renault Clio given that the introduction of the current generation has also brought with it various options as regards the engines, starting from the E-Tech hybrid. However, it is possible that the French car manufacturer opts to eliminate the diesel engine from the line-up while MHEV technology should find space on the petrol ones, with the unit 1.2 turbo mild hybrid which could have three power levels, from 90, 110 and 130 HP. The Clio range should then also confirm an LPG option, based on the 91 bhp 1.0 turbo.