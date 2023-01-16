The racing versions of the fifth generation Renault Clio they expand with Clio Rally3which joins the Clio Rally5 And Clio Rally4. The Rally3 is also the first Clio a four-wheel drive produced by the brand. From a technical point of view the Rally3 car is one Rally4 with the addition of rear transmission to provide all-wheel drive. The Clio Rally3 can be fielded in all rally competitions, from regional events to rallies WRC World.

Renault Clio Rally3 all-wheel drive

The main feature of the Clio Rally3 is the four-wheel drive. Although the three cars (Rally4, Rally4 and Rally3) have many similarities, including the bodywork based on Clio RS Linethis new version has benefited from the expertise of the technical teams Alpine F1 Of Viry-Chatillon and Dieppe to take advantage of the freedoms afforded by Rally regulations3.

Renault Clio racing Rally5, Rally and Rally3

Renault Clio Rally3 engine and features

The Clio Rally3 is powered by 1.3 TCe 4-cylinder 16-valve turbo direct injection, with increased power and torque a 260 HP and 415 Nm after 299 engine mapping studies. The latter is paired with a change SADEV five-speed with limited slip differential. Particular attention has been paid to the search for performance and reliability thanks to the experience of the Viry-Châtillon engineers.

Renault Clio Rally3 in action on the snow

The combination with the experience of Castrolpartner of the customer racing programs of Renault and BWT Alpine F1 Team, contributed to optimize lubrication of the engine and transmission, which is of particular importance for an all-wheel drive car.

Renault Clio Rally3 rear

The Clio Rally3 is assembled by Alpine Dieppe Manufacture Jean Rédélé and equipped with tyres Michelins.

Renault Clio Rally3 aerodynamics and suspension

The aerodynamics of the Clio Rally3 benefited from Group Renault’s experience in F1, especially in designing it rear spoiler, simple in appearance, but with a great effect. Other mechanical components have been specially designed to combine performance and reliability on all surfaces. The Clio Rally3 is equipped with adjustable shock absorbers cutting edge BOS Suspension.

Renault Clio Rally3 rear spoiler

Since a new feature is the installation of a tunnel at the rear, the rear axle protection has also been cleverly thought out. A Life Racing box controls the electronic management system, integrating the engine and chassis data acquisition system.

Renault Clio Rally3 rear spoiler

Security was a key aspect in the development. In addition to PFC brakesthe crew can count on Sabelt seats compliant with the new FIA homologation (valid for ten years) and six-point belts. Finally, for greater comfort, the Clio Rally3 features pedalboard and column adjustable steering wheel to adapt the driving position to all body types.

Renault Clio Rally3 price

The asphalt and dirt versions of Clio Rally3 are priced at 122,000 euros (VAT excluded), for the assembled and painted car. After her FIA homologation the first deliveries and the debut in competitions will follow.

TECHNICAL DATASHEET Renault Clio Rally3

Photo Renault Clio Rally3

Renault Clio rally

Racing car preparation and characteristics

