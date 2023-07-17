There Renault Clio 2024 arrives at the dealership in September 2023 with a price list starting from a minimum of 17,250 eurosup to a maximum of 26,500 euros necessary to take home one of the best-selling and acclaimed cars by the public. The engine range of the new Clio includes three 3-cylinder petrol units (TCe 90, SCe 65), a diesel engine (100 hp), one engine bifuel petrol/LPG (TCe 100) and one version hybrid (145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid). The first orders can be formalized from July 17, 2023.

Prices and equipment for the new Renault Clio

The Italian range of the new Clio includes three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Alpine Esprit. Prices start from 17,250 euros for the Evolution set-up with a financing option of 150 euros per month, while the set-up Techno has a starting price from 19,950 euros or 190 euros per month.

Renault Clio E-Tech Esprit Alpine

The setup Alpine spirit costs from 26,550 euros or 250 euros per month and is only available with the engine 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid. The Blue dCi 100 diesel it can only be purchased with the set-up evolution.

Renault Clio Evolution

The entry-level Evolution set-up can be combined with all engines and has a redesigned front with the new Nouvel’R logo in satin chrome in the center of the grille and rear lights from modern look with transparent covers.

The renewed Nouvel’R logo on the new Clio

It features new Full LED headlights in the shape of a half lozenge with five modules of high-tech light beams. The rear bumper has been revised.

Among the main equipment of the Evolution are:

Easy Link multimedia system with 7″ display without navigation.

7″ display drivers.

Manual air conditioning.

Grand Comfort seats.

Rain sensors.

Electric front and rear windows.

Soft touch steering wheel.

Wireless smartphone replication.

Lane Keep Assist.

Active Emergency Brake (active emergency braking).

Cruise control.

Traffic Sign Recognition.

Rear parking sensors.

Lane Departure Warning.

Renault Clio Techno

The Clio’s Techno trim level offers various engine options, including TCe 90, TCe 100 LPG and E-Tech Full Hybrid 145. The seats, door panels and dashboard are 60% upholstered with Fashion fabricl in cellulose of biological origin.

The Clio is a full hybrid E-Tech hybrid

The grille has a aero blade in body color and the rear bumper is in gloss black. Below are the additional equipment on the Techno set-up:

Easy Link multimedia system with 7″ display without navigation

Wireless smartphone replication

Upholstery 60% in fabric of biological origin

Automatic air conditioning

easy access system

Height-adjustable passenger seat

Photochromic rear view mirror

Front center armrest

Multi sense

Induction charger for smartphones

Electric parking brake with autohold

Parking sensors front and rear

Parking Camera

Renault Clio Esprit Alpine

The setup Alpine spirit represents the top of the range and is only available with the 145 HP E-Tech hybrid engine. It combines the sporty elegance of Alpine’s hallmarks with the new style of Renault. The rear bumper and aero blade are Matt schist grey.

Renault Clio E-Tech Esprit Alpine dashboard

The seats are made from sustainable materials, including recycled PET for the seat and the granular coated recycled fabric for the sides.

Compared to the other trim levels, the Esprit Alpine offers additional features:

Alpine esprit specific seats.

Alpine esprit interior atmosphere.

Frameless photochromic rear view mirror.

Easy Link multimedia system with 9.3″ display and navigation.

Automatic high/low beam switching.

Parking sensors front and rear.

Parking Camera.

Active Driver Assist.

The Esprit Alpine trim level is only offered in combination with the E-Tech full hybrid 145 engine

Renault Clio price list

Following all prices for all versions and equipment: Evolution, Techno and Alpine Esprit. SCe 65 TCe 90, TCe 100 LPG, Blue dCi 110 and E-Tech full hybrid 145.

👉 Clio Evolution SCe 65: 17.250 euros

👉 Clio Evolution TCe 90: 17.950 euros

👉 Clio Evolution TCe 100 LPG: 18,750 euros

👉 Clio Evolution E-Tech full hybrid 145: 22.250 euros

👉 Clio Evolution Blue dCi 100: 19,900 euros

👉 Clio Techno TCe 90: 19.950 euros

👉 Clio Techno TCe 100 LPG: 20,750 euros

👉 Clio Techno E-Tech full hybrid 145: 24.250 euros

👉 145 HP Esprit Alpine Clio E-Tech: 26,550 euros

Photo Renault Clio restyling Esprit Alpine

Video new Renault Clio 2024

Video test new Renault Clio 2023 2024

