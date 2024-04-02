The new generation of Renault Clio will make its debut in 2026 also in a fully electric version. The road is now clear, and even Clio, although it will continue to be offered with a completely hybrid petrol engine, is projected towards total electrification: thanks to the new platform Ampr Smallthe layer that is at the base of the new Renault 5, and which in the future will be produced in three different sizes in order to accommodate different categories of models.

Bigger than Renault 5

At the moment we know few details relating to the new generation of Clio, except that it will boast one appearance substantially different from the current car and will be slightly larger than the new Renault 5, a increase in size which can be noticed not so much externally as in terms of space internally.

Price yet to be decided

How much will it cost the new electric Clio? Difficult to hypothesize at the moment, what is certain is that the Losanga company has been working for some time to keep the prices of its EVs to a minimum, which means that a fully electric Clio could be proposed by approximately 35,000 euros.

It's not a priority

Recently Gilles Le Borgne, Renault's engineering chief, suggested that the offer of an electric Clio does not represent a immediate priority for the company ahead of the launch of the new generation car in 2026. The reason? According to him, why “you can have a whole life cycle of hybrid Clio before the ICE ban is introduced in 2035.”