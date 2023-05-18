The presence of Renault at “Summit Change NOW” which will take place at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris from Thursday 25 May to Saturday 27 May will not go unnoticed. Meanwhile, because that of the Losanga will be the only automaker to participate in the event, but also and above all because visitors will be able to savor once again the company’s decarbonisation, eco-design and recycling strategy.

Between conferences and round tables

The stand of the Losanga group will be present in the dedicated space to the circular economy. Throughout the three days of the event, various representatives of the brands of the French conglomerate will take part in round tables and conferences focused precisely on the decarbonised future of the planet and, more specifically, of the automotive sector: we will discuss the rethinking of mobility and transport, the use of the automobile in times of ecological transition, business transformation through environmental problems, and many other green issues.

Renault’s commitment

For its part, the decarbonisation policy launched by Renault focuses on the entire life cycle of vehicles, from design, production, use and finally recycling. A commitment that the French group itself defines as “pioneering” And “necessary” to contain the impact on climate and resources, and which has already made it possible to reduce the global carbon footprint by 25%. of the Group between 2010 and 2022: the long-term goal is to achieve zero emissions in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

The strategy

“To act quickly and on all fronts of change, Renault has chosen a new organizational model made up of 5 teams active in the various strategic value chains and in collaboration with various partners – says the French group – Each team has its own sustainable development goals and promotes the transformation of the Group to build the next generation automotive company, with a common vision: the mobility of the future must be low-carbon, responsible and safe, supported by the right innovation from an environmental and social point of view”.