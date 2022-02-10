The Renault Captur range expands with the new special edition Rive Gauche. A name that takes inspiration from the left bank of the river Seine in Paris, “A place overflowing with history, famous monuments, jazz musical culture, where the renowned Boulevard St Germain is located, a mood that is trendy”, explains Renault. In concrete terms, this inspiration translates into a bolder and more extraordinary look for the compact SUV of the Lozenge, which conveys sensations of great elegance and personality.

Based on the Intens trim level, the new Renault Captur Rive Gauche boasts a glossy black treatment otherwise known as “glossy”. From an aesthetic point of view, this limited series of the Losanga compact SUV is distinguished by the integral glossy black treatment that takes the place of the chrome elements on the front and rear logo, grille grille, front and rear skis, door guards, fenders and 18 ″ Full Black alloy wheels. The same glossy black color also distinguishes elements such as the roof, the shark antenna and the mirrors. Inside the passenger compartment, on the other hand, the black color characterizes the upholstery, door panels and dashboard. The headlining of the passenger compartment is also black, just like in the case of the RS Line trim: the equipmentsimilar to that of the Intens trim level, it is expanded with the introduction of parking cameras and front parking sensors.

The new Renault Captur Rive Gauche is already available to order in eight shades: Etoilé Black, Marine Blue, Magnet Gray, Cassiopeia Gray, Atacama Orange, Nacré White and Passion Red, all combined with the black roof. The price list starts from 29,050 euros: the first deliveries will be made in April. “Captur Rive Gauche retains all the pluses that have made Captur successful – explains the Losanga house – Design acclaimed by all, exciting driving pleasure, E-TECH engines with and without recharging, maximum roominess and excellent boot volume, sliding rear bench, Smart Cockpit ”.