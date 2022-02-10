New special series Renault Captur Rive Gauchea brand that is linked to the portion of the city of Paris located on the left bank of the Seine. Here you will find famous monuments and the renowned Boulevard St Germain. The special series is offered in the motorization E-Tech with and without charging.

Characteristics of Renault Captur Rive Gauche

Based on the set-up IntensCaptur Rive Gauche is characterized by the treatment glossy blackalso called glossy which takes the place of the elements chromed on front and rear logo, grille grille, front and rear skis, door guards, fenders and 18 ”Full Black alloy wheels.

Renault Captur Rive Gauche special series

Even the roofthe shark antenna and the mirrors are all glossy black.

Renault Captur Rive Gauche cockpit, inside as it is

The glossy black it also dominates the cockpit of the Renault Captur Rive Gauche and is present on the upholstery, on the internal door panels and on the dashboard. The headlining of the passenger compartment is black, as in the setting RS Line.

The cockpit of the Captur in the Rive Gauche special series

The equipment, similar to that of the Intens set-up, has the additional parking room and the front parking sensors.

Renault Captur Rive Gauche price, how much it costs

The price of the Renault Captur Rive Gauche starts 29,050 euroswith the first deliveries scheduled for April 2022.

The Renault Captur Rive Gauche is E-Tech hybrid with and without charging

At the time of purchase, the special series can be chosen from 8 colors: Etoilé Black, Marine Blue, Magnet Gray, Cassiopea Gray, Atacama Orange, Nacré White and Passion Red all combined with black roof.

Photo Renault Captur Rive Gauche

Video test Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid

Try Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid plug-in VIDEO

