There is great excitement around the range of Renault. La Losanga is ready to revolutionize its offer and the announcement of the total electrification of its line-up will involve several new features starting in the next few years. After the announcement of the arrival of Austral, who will in fact take over from Kadjar, the French carmaker is considering renewing other models as well. Among these could be Renault Captur, with the first rumors that speak of a coupe version that will revolutionize the current proposal for the B-segment SUV. The sportier variant would replace Arkana in the Losanga range.

The possible change is anticipated by the Spanish magazine Motor.es which talks about the idea of ​​evolving Captur to renew its image, meeting the tastes of a clientele that increasingly turns to compact sports SUVs. In a model just over 4.40 meters long, the Losanga would like to include that typical appeal of other cars, exploiting in this sense also the success obtained by Arkana. The new Renault Captur coupé, which would change its name as Kadjar will do, could be based on the CMF B / C platform (the one currently used by Mégane) instead of the A / B which at the moment is the basis of the generation for sale and on the road.

The choice would be used above all to insert on a permanent basis all-wheel drive among the available options while the range of engines would revolve around the new four-cylinder turbo petrol 1.2-liter which will be electrified with 48-volt MHEV technology, as well as an E-Tech hybrid version and a plug-in hybrid with CVT-type automatic transmission which will be at the top of the range. What will become of Arkana then? The model will not be sacrificed, at least not initially but even in this case there could be a name change. The car that will replace it is currently known under the code name DJB and will be positioned at the top of Renault’s offering. The news should materialize, if confirmed, not before 2024.