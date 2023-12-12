Restyling time for Renault Captur which will debut with an updated version in early 2024. The first official appearance of the facelift of the Losanga compact SUV should take place at the Geneva Motor Show, scheduled for 26 February at the Palexpo.

The design of the new Renault Captur

However, the licenses filed with the International Patent Office show us a preview of the first images in which we can see how the new Renault Captur will change. The crossover of the French brand it will adopt the most modern stylistic features of the transalpine brand, starting from the front where the grille stands out with a three-dimensional effect that recalls the Rafale, next to which there are optical units with horizontal development. At the rear, the lights remain unchanged, with the C-shaped lights embracing the tail at the height of the tailgate.

The hypotheses on the interior

We don't have official images of the interiors, although it's easy to imagine that they reflect the latest Renault models and in particular the upgrades carried out on the new Clio. Infotainment it should therefore exploit a touch screen of up to 9.3'' for the top of the range models and the digital instrument panel should instead reach 10'' in the richer trim levels.

The engine range of the new Renault Captur

Under the hood, the Renault Captur restyling should not bring big news, remaining in line with the engine line-up of Clio. Therefore beyond the electrified powertrains, with 145 HP full hybrids and plugin 160 HP hybrid, both diesel and traditional petrol should still find a place, without forgetting the 100 HP LPG version.