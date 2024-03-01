From 1 March 2024, Camille Cros becomes Director of Communication of the Brand Renaultsimultaneously maintaining the position of Director of Content Factory of the Renault Group, a role he has held since joining the Group in 2022.

Renault's new Communications Director is Camille Cros. In the organizational chart it reports hierarchically to Stéphanie CauDirector of Communications of the Renault Group and others Fabrice CamboliveCEO of the Renault brand.

Who is she, the career of Camille Cros

Camille Cros, a 43-year-old French manager, holds a Master's degree in political communication from the Panthéon Sorbonne University Paris I and a degree in philosophy from the Sorbonne University Paris IV. You started your career in 2005 at the communications agency Havas Paris, covering various strategic and commercial positions. In 2012, you co-founded the independent communications consultancy Babelcontributing for 10 years to the governance and development of the company as a founding member.

He advised agency clients on transformation support, brand strategy, branding and communications issues. Camille Cros joined Groupe Renault in 2022taking on the position of Director of the Content Factory in the Communications Department.

