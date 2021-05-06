Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, in a ceremony this Thursday. RENAULT / Europa Press

Renault already has a goal not to be left behind in the electric vehicle market: that nine out of ten vehicles sold in 2030 are electrified to lead the transition towards sustainable mobility. The French company, which is betting above all on plug-in hybrid cars in the internal revolution with which it seeks to return to profits, is committed to becoming the “greenest brand on the market”, according to its CEO, Luca de Meo, despite the fact that other brands such as Ford and Volvo have already announced that at the beginning of the next decade they will only sell purely electric cars.

De Meo has not offered how many of those nine electrified vehicles will be pure electric – only powered by batteries -, either through charging by the electricity grid or with the use of hydrogen, but the work still seems enormous. To date, only one out of every 15 vehicles (43,000) marketed is electric in the diamond brand.

The group considers that its future profitability will depend on its ability “to reposition the brand in sustainable mobility,” recognized De Meo, in addition to betting on promoting larger ranges of vehicles, a commitment to improve margins.

The group’s CEO has, however, refused to offer a deadline to end the use of combustion engines. “I don’t know”, he replied when asked about it, trusting a possible solution to the decisions on emissions that the European Union may take in the coming years. “Between now and 2025 we will be within the regulatory limits,” he suggested, although he remarked that by then the explosion in sales of electrified vehicles will have already occurred, with a “massive sale.” Although he has clarified that what happens in Europe will not necessarily happen in the rest of the world.

De Meo assumes the “resurrection” of Renault after having seen how last year it lost 8,000 million euros. As a result of this internal crisis, the manufacturer drew up a feasibility plan that involves achieving savings of 3,000 million euros and reducing production in a desperate attempt to improve profits per car sold. The problem is that this revolution must be accompanied by investments to adapt to the new market, with more electric cars and greater digitization, given the risk of being left out of the way by the rest of the competition. Some 14,000 people will be left without work along the way.