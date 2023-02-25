The new Renault Austral arrives in Italian dealerships with a major launch event held simultaneously at all dealers in the area. For the first time, the launch of a car was celebrated through a unique formula which associated the physical presence of over 3,300 participants, who were able to discover the car up close in the 74 Renault dealerships throughout Italy, the live streaming broadcast simultaneously from the Losanga house.

The live streaming was a real show, during which the new Renault Austral was told starting from its beating heart, the full hybrid E-Tech engine, the most efficient on the market, to arrive at the 4control Advanced technology of the 4 steering wheels, which gives the Renault SUV exceptional agility and stability. Speaking of agility and control, it is no coincidence that the special guest of the evening was the internationally renowned multiple Olympic champion Yuri Chechi, also Legend di Sport e Salute, who intervened by responding live to the many questions and curiosities of the public connected by all the Italian Renault dealerships. Returning to Austral, the first commercial results recorded by the new SUV from the Losanga company are very promising: the top-of-the-range versions and engines represent, in fact, over 90% of total registrations, with a mix of 88% for the E-Tech full hybrid and a mix of more than 50% for the esprit Alpine versions.

“The new Renault Austral is a further concrete demonstration of ours Renaulution which is rapidly ferrying us towards new horizons and the achievement of ambitious results – explained Biagio Russo, Marketing Director of Renault Italy – To celebrate its launchwe organized for the first time a simultaneous live stream in all the showrooms of our dealerships in Italy, during which we described the car starting from its heart, the full hybrid E-Tech system, up to the 4Control Advanced system” .