In Italy the new Renault Austral SUV It is available at dealerships with powertrains mild hybrids and full hybrid E-Tech. Let’s find out how much it costs and what is the price of the Renault Austral.

Try Renault Austral ALPINE with 4-wheel steering

How much is the Renault Austral

The price of the Renault Austral ranges from as little as 33,200 to a maximum of 44,200 euroswith the Italian range including three trim levels: Advanced, Techno and Iconic. The two Techno and Iconic trim levels are also offered in this version Alpine esprit.

Prices for the new Renault Austral hybrid SUV start at 33,200 euros for the 1.2 MHEV ADVANCED 130 EVOLUTION version up to €44,200 for the 1.2 E-TECH HEV 200 ICONIC ESPRIT ALPINE AT.

New Renault Austral Iconic Esprit Alpine

The heart of the range is the version Techno E-Tech full hybrid with prices starting from 39,700 euros.

Renault Austral price, how much it costs

1.2 MHEV ADVANCED 130 EVOLUTION €33,200

€33,200 1.3 MHEV 160 TECHNO AUTO €36,200

€36,200 1.3 MHEV 160 TECHNO ESPRIT ALPINE CAR €37,700

CAR €37,700 1.2 E-TECH HEV 200 TECHNO AT €39,700

€39,700 1.2 E-TECH HEV 200 TECHNO ESPRIT ALPINE AT €41,200

€41,200 1.2 E-TECH HEV 200 ICONIC AT €43,200

€43,200 1.2 E-TECH HEV 200 ICONIC ESPRIT ALPINE AT €44,200

👉 Go to configurator on the AUSTRAL LIST

Renault Austral, the price based on the fittings

The Italian range provides different prices of the Austral depending on the setups Advanced, Techno and Iconic with the latter two also available in the version Alpine spirit.

The cockpit of the new Austral

The setup Alpine espritpresent for the first time in the range, is the sportiest and is inspired by the brand Alpine. Its design includes a front bumper with sports blade satin gray, 20″ Daytona alloy wheelshigh-gloss black window surrounds, rear lights with 3D moiré effect, fabric upholstery Alcantara with blue stitchingnappa leather steering wheel with blue/white/red stitching.

The price difference between mild and full hybrid engines

The price of the Renault Austral also depends on the engines mild and full hybrids. The top of the range is represented by the engine E-Tech Full hybrid new generation, from 200hpwhich includes a new turbo heat engine 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine with 96 kW (130 hp) with 205 Nm of torque, combined with a new electric motorone lithium ion battery (2 kWh / 400V) and one smart multi-mode transmission with 15 combinations, 2 of which are in 100% electric mode. The declared consumptions are of 4.6 l/100kmwhile CO2 emissions are equal to 104 g/km.

Renault E-Tech full hybrid engine

Alongside the new full hybrid E-Tech engine there are two mild-hybrid engines. The mild hybrid advancedoffered for the first time in the Renault range, combines the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine direct injection, with a 48V Li-ion battery it’s a starter alternator. With this engine from 130hpequipped with manual transmission, the declared consumption is 5.2 l/100 km while the CO2 emissions are equal to 118 g/km.

48V Advanced mild-hybrid engine

With the engine mild hybrid 12Vwhich delivers 160 HP the price of the Renault Austral goes down. This mild hybrid is based on a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine direct injection. Available with automatic transmissionforecasts consumption starting from 6.2 l/100 km and CO2 emissions starting from 140 g/km.

Photo new Renault Austral

Renault Austral E-TECH test video

👉 Renault Austral E-Tech Hybrid features

👉 Renault Austral, why is it called that

👉 Renault E-Tech, hybrid engine features

👉 All the news from the Renault brand

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2022

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid carsour driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 RENAULT price list 👉 Ads used RENAULT

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK