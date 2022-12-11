Poor Renault Kadjar. As if it wasn’t bad enough that he was born with a name that seemed to be a random mish-mash of syllables, he is discarded after just seven years. One generation old, exit.

Not because it was unsuccessful. But you know Renault: every now and then they want to do things completely differently. And if you, as a model, have the misfortune that you are just running for one and a half lease terms and not, like the Megane, have been working for 30 years, then you are done. Well, bye Kadjar.

The versions of the Renault Austral

Its successor is this Austral, which apart from being sold there really has nothing to do with Australia or the southern hemisphere. But you don’t have to worry about his name, it’s about his approach. ‘100 percent hybrid SUV’, headlines Renault. No more roaring dCi’s, not even full electricity as with the Megane, but a neat middle-ground solution for this medium-sized crossover.

Like its predecessor, the Austral shares its base with the Nissan Qashqai, but don’t think it also gets its curious e-Power powertrain. Instead, Renault comes with three different hybrid forms: a 12-volt Mild Hybrid with 160 hp, a 48-volt Mild Hybrid Advanced with 130 hp and a 400-volt E-Tech Full Hybrid with 200 hp. Only the last two come to the Netherlands; in Belgium you can choose from all three. Incidentally, none of them have a plug.

The design of the Renault Austral

The fresh and muscular design language we saw earlier on the Megane also found its way to the Austral. Renault gives it the name Nouvelle Vague, and when a Dutch colleague asks during the press conference why on earth you would call your own design ‘vague’, the chatter of Belgian hands against foreheads can be heard in the room. It means ‘new wave’ and we’re glad that Renault just calls it in its native language instead of adding another English term to it.

But don’t think we can’t fault your marketing at all, nos amis: we should talk about that whole ‘Renaulution’ again. We digress. He looks fine, that Austral, is what we’re trying to say.

The interior of the Renault Austral

Also inside, where a sleek and beautifully designed interior awaits us with two screens strung together via a ventilation opening. The separate, horizontal air conditioning control under the central display is handy and looks chic, and that huge airplane handle on the center console turns out to be a sliding loading platform annex wrist rest.

The real gear lever is on the right side of the steering column, which would be handy if you didn’t also encounter a windshield wiper rod and Renault’s classic radio satellite with volume buttons within a few centimeters. Bit busy there, now.

You don’t sit excessively high, which gives a sense of security, and in the back we can actually take a decent seat without having to figure out our heads or legs – that is different with other recent Renaults. The rear seat can also be moved, if you need less knee room, and the fixed panoramic roof provides some much-needed light in the otherwise rather dark setting.

The driving behavior of the Renault Austral

That darkness is also because we are in an Esprit Alpine version, the successor to the old RS Line. A lot of black, that sliding handle, aluminum pedals, Alpine logos, quite a bit of Alcantara and other bumpers and accents on the outside, but this package does nothing for performance or handling.

That’s okay, because a harder chassis would soon be disturbing in a car like this. And let’s say that the maneuverability in this case does not need any further help. Our test car is equipped with Renault’s latest 4Control four-wheel steering, an option of 1,495 euros that ensures that the rear wheels participate to a greater or lesser extent in corners (there are thirteen adjustable stages). For example, the turning circle decreases to a maximum of 10.1 meters and you can effortlessly turn around everywhere until you weigh an ounce. But it also ensures that this Austral moves very nimbly through the hilly nature reserve where we drive it, just north of Madrid.

The pros and cons of the Renault Austral

The Full Hybrid combination of a 1.2 petrol three-cylinder, an electric motor and a starter/generator gets it going well, we can control the braking action via the paddles on the steering wheel and when we’re not chasing uphill, the Austral regularly runs on electric power alone .

The differences between the driving modes are not very big, but you don’t have to worry about the hybrid operation and battery management, and that’s how it should be. It is noticeable that the usually sharp throttle response is correct kickdown suddenly very long in coming. Still being worked on, they say, so we assume that you will never see this with the production cars. (Or else just drive your family crossover, TopGear…). On the highway we hear quite a bit of noise from wind and tires, but that is especially noticeable because the petrol engine, when it participates, remains whisper quiet.

The digital side of the Renault Austral

There is no rev counter on the display, so it remains a bit of a guess what exactly the oiled parts are up to (although you can always look at the hybrid animation). Those screens are nicely put together: there is Google software behind it, including Maps and Assistant, and it all works flawlessly and lightning fast.

The menu structure and the findability of functions are also in order. It is just not clear to us why an animation of the seats has to suppress the navigation instructions when your passenger adjusts his backrest. Driver assistance systems are also available – you can order a package that includes the whole swagger. They have been further developed than with the Megane and do not go wrong on our test route.

The final verdict of the Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 Iconic Esprit Alpine

About that Megane, we commented on how brave we thought Renault all inclusive continued to supply their C-segment hatchback, the core of the range, with electric only. They are more careful with the Austral, but they have still delivered a car that fits perfectly in time and will serve the average family with just as much economy and ease (albeit with a considerably lower towing weight) as their previous diesel.

An additional advantage is that the starting price of 36,480 euros (31,800 euros in Belgium) is by no means crazy – an electric B-segmenter with some options will cost you the same. Our Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 Iconic Esprit Alpine, the top model, comes to 47,480 euros (44,200 euros in Belgium) and even that is not excessive.

Renault has good cards with the Austral – at least until roughly 2029, when it has to make way for the Nouldromme or Pafquiré or something because of the next brand change.

Specifications of the Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 Iconic Esprit Alpine

Engine

1,199 cc

three-cylinder turbo hybrid

200 hp @ 4,500 rpm

205 + 205 Nm @ 1,750 rpm

Drive

front wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds

top 175 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.6 l/100km

104 g/km CO2, A label

Dimensions

4,510 x 1,825 x 1,618 mm (lxwxh)

2,667mm (wheelbase)

1,492 kilograms

55 l (petrol)

487 / 1,525 l (luggage)

Prices

€47,480 (NL)

€44,200 (B)