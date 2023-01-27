If the first official act of the Renaulution by Luca de Meo responds to the name of Megane E-Tech Electric, Renault Australprotagonist of our test drive, is undoubtedly the second step of the rebirth wanted by the managing director of the Losanga. The Kadjar’s heir in the C segment it is the manifesto of a new and increasingly electrified course for the French car manufacturer, based on the experience gained over the years in terms of sustainability. Solid, muscular and technological, Austral represents an important step for the transalpine brand, combining comfort and roominess with the efficiency of one of the most interesting hybrids on the market, without renouncing driving pleasure. How? Let’s find out together during our test.

Compared to the KadjarAustral has grown from all points of view: it is 4.51 meters long, has a wheelbase of 2.67 meters (20 mm more than the previous model) and mounts rims up to 20 inches. The boot has a variable capacity from 430 to 555 liters depending on the engine version, with the possibility of reaching up to 1,525 litres. The minimum ground clearance is 170 mm, with the front view giving a car with impact but at the same time sporty, thanks for example to the skidplates in the lower part of the front. Here the large grille integrates the new Diamond and the distinctive optical signature that recalls the stylistic features also used on the latest models of the French car manufacturer.

Renault Austral is based on the platform CMF-CD of the Alliance, a completely new architecture that has also made it possible to introduce some innovations that improve driving dynamics. For example, the steering wheels at the rear, with the third generation 4Control Advanced system which, together with a turning radius of 10.10 metres, contribute to making the Losanga C-segment SUV easily manoeuvrable in any type of situation. In particular, the first technology allows the rear wheels to steer in the same direction as the front wheels up to 1° or to do it in the opposite direction up to 5°, thus maximizing stability even at higher speeds, especially when cornering.

The platform on which Austral is based then brings exclusively electrified engines, with the mild-hybrid available with a 12 or 48 Volt system and powers respectively of 160 HP, in combination with the 1.4 petrol and 130 HP with the 1.2 petrol. Finally, there is the 400 V Full Hybrid which, on the other hand, can offer 200 HP of maximum power combined with a 1.2 petrol engine with a 50 kW electric motor and a 1.7 kWh battery. 4.5 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.67, Austral boasts good reactivity when necessary and overall guarantees comfort and good soundproofing, with electric gear that allows you to maximize efficiency and reduce by more than 40% the consumption. From this point of view, our test which took place on a mixed route, from the motorway to urban roads, found average consumption ranging between 5 and 6 liters per 100 km, a figure which overall is excellent if the tonnage of this C-segment is considered, with the use of electric for most of the city driving which makes it a hybrid capable of offering better efficiency than some diesels of the same category.

The fully digital dashboard includes Open R-Link technology which debuted on Megane E-Tech Electric, with dashboard and infotainment integrated into one seamless display. The cluster measures 12.3” while the multimedia system screen, in vertical orientation, can measure up to 12”. Based on Android Automotive, it already integrates some Google apps and guarantees wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The full HD screen is responsive and has the right brightness, with a user-friendly interface that allows you to customize the functions and easily interact with the options without ever getting too distracted from driving. On the lower spoke of the steering wheel there is also the Multi-Sense button to interact with the driving modes which in the case of Renault Austral are 4: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Personal, to adapt the car set up to your needs.

The range of Renault Austral is declined in three productionsEquilibre, Techno and Iconic, with the last two also available in the Espirit Alpine version which includes some sporty details such as the F1 blade on the front, the 20” Daytona wheels and the Alcantara upholstery with blue stitching and specific logo on the headrest. The price list of Austral starts from 32,000 euros for the 130 HP Equilibre mild-hybrid and reaches 44,000 euros for the Espirit Alpine variant in the Iconic setting with the 200 HP full hybrid.