A few more days and the new Renault Master will finally see the light. The Losanga car manufacturer has announced that it will unveil its new van in all its details at the Solutrans show in Lyon, scheduled for 21st to 25th November. The appointment is set for 10 in the morning, with a press conference scheduled in Pavilion 4 the French brand will unveil its new van.

Renault Master

What do we know about the new Renault Master? Meanwhile it will be built at the French production plant in Batilly. And then that its lines with a strong aerodynamic accent have been specifically studied and designed by the Losanga brand with a dual objective: increasing efficiency on the one hand, reducing consumption on the other. In this sense, Renault itself has announced an energy saving of 21% in the fully electric version of the vehicle, and 1.5 l/100 km of fuel in the thermal version.

Renault at the Solutrans Show in Lyon

Obviously there won’t be space just for the new Master. At the Solutrans Show, Renault will exhibit its full range of commercial vehicles, characterized by new visual identity of the brand with the “Nouvel R” logo: all models will be accessible to visitors to the fair at the Renault stand 1,200 square meters.

Not just Renault

In addition to the Renault brand, the stand will host a corner dedicated to HYVIAwhere the new architecture of the Renault Master Van H2-TECH will be revealed in conjunction with the European Hydrogen Week, and another corner for Mobilize, where the presentation of Bento, the 100% electric commercial micro-vehicle, will take place. Finally, space, in a dedicated stand, for the partner TOLVsupplier of retrofit kits to convert thermal Renault Masters more than 5 years old into electric vehicles.