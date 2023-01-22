Renault Twingo turned 30. The iconic model of the French car manufacturer has reached an important milestone, returning to the limelight also thanks to a specific campaign by the transalpine brand which has launched “Reinvent Twingo”, a call for enthusiasts who will be able to reinvent the model digitally first with the artificial intelligence to then arrive at a showcar that will be born thanks to the interactions received.

The contest will start from February 1st and will last until March 31st 2023, with the public being invited to create, imagine and reinvent Twingo with artificial engineering capable of creating tools such as MidJourney, Stable Diffusion, Dall E. These easy-to-access, high-performance imaging tools allow you to create on demand beautiful visuals starting from keywords. To submit an interaction, simply post your creation to your favorite platform with the hashtag #ReinventTwingo

“Once reserved for a technological elite, Artificial Intelligence is now within everyone’s reach in just three clicks – said Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer –This new, now accessible technology allows people to develop their imaginative power. It is our intention to pay homage to the iconic Twingo by allowing everyone to participate in the creative process. We will present the first show car born from Artificial and Human Intelligence, coming directly from shared creations.”