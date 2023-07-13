Less than three years after its debut in Europe, Renault Arkana is the protagonist of a restyling that makes the appearance of the Lozenge SUV coupé even more modern, updating some style details that thus allow the high-wheeled model to integrate better with the new range of the French brand.

The new design of Renault Arkana

Compared to the past, the facelift of Renault Arkana adds the brand’s new logo, the “Nouvel’R” integrated into the grille, in the center of the Glossy Black band that connects the headlights. With this solution, the front becomes more elegant, with the grille having a new theme by exploiting the repetition of the diamonds with an impactful 3D effect. Depending on the versions, Evolution, Techno, and the new Esprit Alpine, the stripes are Black, Satin Chrome or Black Chrome. Lastly, the orientation of the grille also changes, more consistent with the lower front grille.

The Espirit Alpine equipment

The F1 aerodynamic blade is also back on the Techno and Esprit Alpine versions, in body color in the first case and Satin Gray in the Esprit Alpine version. At the rear then the Lozenge takes up the theme of the front with the Black Chrome color which is also found in the graphics of the name and in the exhaust terminals. The rear light clusters then underwent a slightly smoked glass treatment, to give greater modernity. No more chrome then, replaced according to the versions by Black, Satin Black or Glossy Black. The Renault Arkana range is enriched by the new Espiri Alpine trim level, which stands out for the specific Schist Gray badge with Glossy Black border positioned on the hubcaps of the mudguards. The new 19” rims with a perforated motif are available, while the aerodynamics of the tailgate are accentuated by the new rear spoiler which, with its double cut, refers to the shape of the roof. In the passenger compartment we find coatings with a mix of ECO TEP (10% of the materials come from biological sources) and leatherette, with a higher percentage of leatherette than the previous high-end versions RS Line and E-Tech Engineered. The seats are finished with horizontal blue stitching and the Alpine logo on the backrest. The seat belts are also distinguished by the presence of two blue stripes. On the steering wheel and door panels we find blue-white-red stitching, while the part of the dashboard in front of the front seat passenger is finished with a slate effect motif. Then there is the gearbox on Arkana in the Espirit Alpine version e-shifter without mechanical cable.

The range of Renault Arkana

The entry level of the Renault Arkana range, the Evolution version includes the Renault Easy Link multimedia system with wireless connection mode for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The digital driver display in the dashboard still has a diagonal of 7”, but now displays information on a larger surface. In addition to the aerodynamic blade of the bumper in body colour, the Techno version differs for the rims taken from the previous RS Line and E-Tech Engineered trim levels. The logo and lettering on the back are in Satin Chrome colour. The colors available for the livery now also include Midnight Blue. However, nothing changes as regards the engines, with the 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid and the mild hybrid petrol variant with two power levels, 140 and 160 HP. Orders for the new Renault Arkana will be open during the summer, still no information on any price changes.