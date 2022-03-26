In South Korea there is some problem too much for Renault Arkana, the SUV coupé from Losanga. For a rather important failure the electric steering 43,116 examples of the vehicle will be recalled, in order to prevent this element from breaking or leading to accidents.

The recall will be handled by local workshops, and the service will involve one recalibration of the control unit, according to CarRecalls.eu. According to Renault, the recall has already started and relates exclusively to cars manufactured in Busan plant, in South Korea. Consequently, there should be no problem with Arkanas produced elsewhere. 161 breakdowns related to this problem have been reported, with no road accidents related to it; the statistics speak of events that all took place in the Asian country.

The recalled cars were produced between 11 October 2019 and 21 November 2021. To repair the breakdown, the workshops would have to charge, for each car, about half an hour or at worst 45 minutes.