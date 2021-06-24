We tried the new SUV Renault Arkana With the’innovative, ingenious and efficient E-Tech engine, a new Renault model that brings the “coupé” bodywork to the “C” segment where the premium brands dominate. We had already tried the Arkana with the 1.300 TCe and now in Milan it was the turn of a new first contact test with the engine 1.6 Full Hybrid that it adopts E-Tech technology: 2 electric motors and one thermal for a total of 145 HP perfectly matched thanks to Renault’s patented technology, the E-Tech.

This includes a special 6-speed automatic gearbox (4 + 2) with no synchronizers and clutch, the same technology adopted on the Renault Clio hybrid. Obviously there is a lithium-ion battery (small and light).

Test, driving impressions aboard the Arkana full hybrid with ingenious E-Tech technology

The new Arkana produced for the European market is 100% hybrid, and like the new Clio and the Captur SUV: born on the CMF-B platform which allows the electrification of these models, from the 12V microhybrid to the Plug-In Hybrid.

Proven Renault Arkana E-TECH CMF-B platform

Arkana hybrid E-Tech engine features

Among the technical characteristics of the engines on the new Renault Arkana, first SUV coupe of the Lozenge to front-wheel drive, there are two possibilities: 4-cylinder 1.3 turbo petrol engine, the 140 and 160 HP TCe with 12 volt microhybrid system (both with 7-speed EDC double clutch automatic transmission) or this one under test, the 1.6 E-Tech Hybrid with 145 HP. The Arkana full hybrid propulsion system consists of a 69 kW (94 hp) heat engine combined with a 36 kW electric motor it’s a HSG from 15 which acts as a starter motor and synchronizer of the heat engine to bring it to the right rotation speeds necessary for the engagement of the gears, which we recall use front engagement gears without synchronizers and without clutch.

The E-TECH hybridization system’s 230V, 1.2kWh capacity lithium-ion battery is housed at the rear.

Renault Arkana Intens side panel with E-Tech engine during the road test, a test on the streets of Milan

Arkana is 4.57 meters long, 34 cm more than the Captur and 8 cm more than the Kadjar. The wheelbase has also increased, to the advantage of habitability, especially at the rear, which reaches 2.72 meters 8 cm higher than the sister Captur. The ground clearance is very good for the type of car and is equal to 19.9 cm.

Electric motor and Renault Arkana E-TECH Multi-Mode automatic transmission

Renault Arkana E-Tech road test

Let’s get to know Renault Arkana E-Tech from the outside where thesporty appearance and the coupé lines, which optimize aerodynamics by bringing the SCx coefficient at 0.72, 25% more efficient than traditional SUVs. These aesthetic elements are unprecedented in the C-Suv segment, but the habitability remains at the top of the category.

In fact, at the rear the radius for the knees is the best with 211 mm available, while the trunk on the full Hybrid version it is equal to 492 liters (compared to 518 of the 1.3 TCe) which can be extended to 1278 by folding down the rear seats. Standard i Full Led Pure Vision headlights with a design similar to those of the Captur e C-Shape luminous signature characteristic of the new Renault. The E-Tech version externally is distinguished only by the logo on the tailgate.

Full Led Headlights Renault Arkana E-TECH

There are two settings, the most elegant one “Intens“And the sportier one called”RS Line”Which stands out for its F1 style front blade and rear spoiler. Also available in combination with the contrasting black roof, as on the example we tested in the Valencia Orange coloring.

Marco Paternostro road test Renault Arkana E-TECH

How the Arkana, the new Renault SUV, goes on the road

We put the Arkana 1.6 E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 horsepower automatic test in Milan, starting from the historic Lido where we found all the cars lined up in the empty swimming pool. An evocative location, in line with the fashionable character of this new Renault SUV defined as “Suvversivo” due to its different nature from the others.

Test and road test with a stop at Lido di Milano aboard the Renault Arkana E-TECH in various colors

Effective regenerative braking and brake mode

We position the gear lever on “D” to start while the electric parking brake it disengages automatically when we press the accelerator pedal. If we still pull back the lever in position “B” the “Brake mode”, derived from the Renault Zoe electric, which intensifies regenerative braking and this is very effective, allowing you to recover almost a “battery notch” at each braking.

Renault Arkana E-TECH automatic gearshift lever

Test Renault Arkana, 145 HP 1.6 hybrid engine, how are you going, road test

How’s it going on the road? The engine I’m testing is the E-Tech hybrid power of 145 hp in total and a whopping 205 Nm of torque provided by the main electric motor. The hybrid powertrain pushes this SUV with ease, especially low where the response of the electric motor is immediately felt with the thermal that takes over in sequence, while the new Multi-Mode automatic transmission 6 gears is truly sensational, quiet and smooth like no other in passing, boasts well 150 patents with technology derived from competitions.

Renault Arkana E-TECH rear view on the road

Driving modes on Renault Arkana

Also this Renault Arkana has four driving modes selectable via the button of the Multi Sense placed below the Easy Link system screen 9.3 ″ compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. These modes only affect the steering, accelerator pedal and automatic transmission parameters. The responsiveness of the involvement increases by switching to “Sport” mode, where the motors push in parallel to give maximum performance, while to save something on consumption you can choose the “ECO” mode.

Renault Arkana digital cockpit instrument cluster

On the other hand, when switched on the Arkana always starts in “My Sense” mode or the basic hybrid. In addition, you can also drive fully electric, with a maximum speed of 75 km / h and up to 3 km by selecting the “EV mode”. But in general, by letting the hybrid system do it, you can stay on electric for 80% of the driving time in the city.

Arkana E-TECH, steering and trim as they go

The Arkana E-TECH’s steering has been improved over the first version tested and it is “heavier” even than the Captur in “My sense” mode. On this Full Hybrid version thetrim is rather soft and is appreciated in the city, with a few too many jolts only on the artificial bumps. The body roll was also reduced, the Arkana being tested is equipped with Kumho Ecsta 215/55 R18 tires.

Renault Arkana E-TECH rear view on the road during the test to release our driving impressions

How do you feel in the Renault Arkana

On board the family feeling with the other Renault is evident, we find the digital instrumentation with display up to 10.25 inches, while in the center the 9.3 ″ touch screen of the Easy Link system. Good driving position with electric adjustments of the front seats, covered in leather and Alcantara (on RS Line). The interiors, except for some moldings, are similar to those of the Captur while therear habitability is superior, especially for the knees where the extended wheelbase offers plenty of space for the passengers sitting in the back.

Renault Arkana E-TECH interior

Unlike the Captur, the suspended peninsula with the space underneath is missing induction charging for mobile, which on Arkana is instead moved in front of the gear lever. The glove box that remains traditional on Arkana is also different, but it slides on Catpur. THE materials are soft on the whole dashboard and on part of the front doors while on the rear ones we find rigid plastics.

9.3 ″ display Easy Link Renault Arkana E-TECH multimedia system

Compared to the Captur E-Tech Plug-in, Arkana hybrid E-TECH is more sporty in driving dynamics but also more comfortable on board thanks also to the lower weight of over 100 kg of the Full Hybrid system compared to the rechargeable hybrid of the sister. Compared to the 130 HP 1.3 Turbo engine with micro-hybrid technology, this is brighter due to the turbo and a slightly lower weight but consumption is higher than the 145 HP Full Hybrid.

Renault Arkana E-TECH road profile view during the test (driving impressions)

Renault Arkana performance and fuel consumption of the 1.6 hybrid, E-Tech petrol engine test

Interesting i consumption on Arkana with this 1,600 cc E-Tech hybrid engine: in the test we found an average consumption 4.5 l / 100 km, mind the declared in the combined is equal to 4.8 l / 1100 km. The declared maximum speed is 172 km / h while the 0-100 km / h sprint is covered in 10.2 seconds.

Renault Arkana logo of the ingenious, innovative and efficient E-TECH technology on the rear

PRICES and technical CHARACTERISTICS Renault ARKANA

Technical details Renault Arkana E-Tech 145 CV

Dimensions and weight

Length: 457 cm

457 Width: 182 cm

182 Height: 157 cm

157 Step: 272 cm

272 Trunk: 492 L

492 L Tank: 50 L

50 L Weight: 1360 kg

Engine

Supply: Full Hybrid petrol

Full Hybrid petrol Traction: front

front Exchange: automatic

automatic Displacement: 1.6 L / 1598 cm 3

1.6 L / 1598 cm Power: 145 hp / 104 kW

145 hp / 104 kW Maximum torque: 148 Nm at 3600 rpm (thermal engine), 205 Nm (electric motor)

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 172 km / h

172 km / h Acceleration: 10.2 s (0-100 km / h)

10.2 s (0-100 km / h) Environmental class: Euro 6D

Euro 6D Co2 emissions: 112 g / km

112 g / km Autonomy: 1000 km (calculated with 50 liters and an average of 20 km / l)

1000 km (calculated with 50 liters and an average of 20 km / l) Combined consumption: 4.9 L / 100 km (WLTP)

PHOTO Renault ARKANA E-TECH Sporty SUV coupe hybrid

VIDEO Test, test and test Renault Arkana E-Tech

Video test Renault Arkana E-TECH Suv Sports Coupe

