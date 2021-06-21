TopGear just got out of the new Renault Arkana. You can read the full test report in our next issue (in stores at the end of July); now the highlights.

Test object: Renault Arkanas

Performance: E-Tech 145 RS Line

Location: North Brabant

Weather conditions: lukewarm and drizzly

What can this be?

Renault’s latest addition to the SUV-C segment, the Arkana. Or, as they say themselves: the first SUV coupe in this class. Considering the Audi Q3 Sportback and Cupra Formentor, for example, we’re not sure we agree, but go ahead.

How did the Renault Arkana come about?

That’s a special story. Russia got an Arkana about three years ago. For Europe, Renault developed the car from scratch. More luxurious, no four-wheel drive, economical powertrains, that sort of thing. The Euro-Arkana has been driving around since the beginning of this year, but it will not appear in the Netherlands until July. Why? Because the hybrid version is now ready, and that’s the only one being carried here for now.

What are the specs?

You know the E-Tech powertrain from other Renaults. It produces 143 hp, has no plug and its battery is minuscule – with a few accelerations it is empty, but with a few brakes it is full again. That is why you often drive electrically at lower speeds on a varied route.

Can you sit in the back with the Renault Arkana?

Good question. It is slightly longer than a Kadjar and the rear seat is slightly tilted. Result: a Dutchman of 1.83 meters can sit in the back, but it doesn’t really last. The luggage compartment is okay and has a usable double floor.

How does he drive?

Fine: quiet, comfortable but not overly week. With the driving modes you adjust the heaviness of the steering and the sharpness of the drivetrain. It is energetic, but not fast: it goes from 0 to 100 in 10.8 seconds. The Arkana must therefore mainly rely on its style. The interior is full of beautiful details – especially in our RS Line – and the digital stuff is in order.

But what does it cost?

It is only available in three versions and the cheapest, which is already quite richly equipped, costs 32,390 euros. Our RS Line topper costs 37,290 euros. Not at all crazy amounts for this special appearance.

Read our full Renault Arkana driving test in TopGear Magazine 194 – in stores from 22 July.