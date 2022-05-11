From June 1, 2022, Fabrice Cambolive holds the office of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Marca Renault and in its functions it reports to Luca de MeoCEO of the Renault Group, who remains CEO of the Renault brand.

Fabrice Cambolive Chief Operating Officer Renault

Fabrice Cambolive, 54, graduated from the TBS Education in Toulouse. He joined the Renault Group in 1992, where he held various international positions in the field for twenty years sales and marketing in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany and Romania.

His international career continued into 2011 with the appointment a Sales and Marketing Director of the Eurasia Region and of Renault Russia, before becoming General Manager of Renault Brazil in 2015. In 2017, he was promoted to Director of Operations for the Africa, Middle East, Asia and Pacific Region.

Fabrice Cambolive is Renault Chief Operating Officer

In 2021, Fabrice Cambolive was appointed Sales and Operations Director of the Renault brand, responsible for the development of Renaulution strategy on all markets and the transformation of the brand’s business model.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 All the news, car tests on RENAULT

👉 Renault car videos try

👉 Renault price list

👉 News on MANAGER, AUTOMOTIVE APPOINTMENTS

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK