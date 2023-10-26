Renault presented the International Game Plan 2027, the strategy it intends to undertake over the next five years in international markets outside Europe. On which the French brand, by its own admission, will invest 3 billion euros: the goal is to throw by 2027 eight new vehiclesof which five are intended for the C and D segments to position the brand in the most value-creating sectors.

Double platform

The offensive announced by Losanga will be based on two architectures: the first consists of a new one super-flexible and multi-energy modular platform intended for four different regions such as Latin America, North Africa, Turkey and India; the second instead is represented by the CMA Platform, which indicates Compact Modular Architecture, dedicated to the D and E segments and located in South Korea in partnership with Geely. Still looking to 2027, Renault’s goal is to ensure that one in three vehicles sold outside Europe is a hybrid or electric version, and that unit turnover per vehicle sold doubles compared to 2019.

Kardian and Niagara Concept

Of the eight models announced by Renault, the first will be the new B-SUV Kardian. However, particular attention will also be paid to Niagara Concept, which heralds future series models launched by Renault outside Europe by 2027. A car that is apparently only robust and powerful, but which in reality at the same time proves to be sophisticated and rich in technology. As well as being very efficient, given that it features E-Tech Hybrid 4×4 technology and has a 48V advanced mild-hybrid engine at the front and an additional electric motor at the rear.

International offensive

“As the renewal of our products bears fruit in Europe, we are going to make the brand more global and profitable – announced Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand – Renault is therefore going on the offensive in international markets with the launch of eight new vehicles by 2027, based on a small number of platformsshared between the various regions, in order to consolidate our synergies”.