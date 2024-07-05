Renault, leader in electric commercial vehicles, has started an innovative collaboration with TOLV, a pioneer in electric retrofitting,

to democratize and industrialize the electric conversion of commercial vehicles. With the REfactory in Flins, the first European plant dedicated to the circular economy of mobility, Renault aims to provide more sustainable and cleaner solutions, extending the life of vehicles.

The REfactory leverages Renault’s industrial expertise to assemble, mount and quality control the retrofit kits for the Renault Master III. In parallel, TOLV launched a retrofit kit for the Renault Trafic in 2022, with the first deliveries to professional operators and local authorities in 2023.

This partnership allows Renault to offer an attractive solution for the conversion of internal combustion commercial vehicles to electric vehicles, reducing the carbon footprint and extending the life of existing vehicles. Retrofitting represents a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a new vehicle, with lower costs and significant environmental benefits.

The 100% electric retrofit kit for Renault Master III is available starting from € 26,900 + VAT (after retrofit bonus) through the partner TOLV.

Technical Specifications of the Retrofit Kit for Renault Master:

Transmission : Automatic

: Automatic Motor : Synchronous with wound rotor

: Synchronous with wound rotor Drums : 52 kWh lithium-ion (12 modules, 192 cells)

: 52 kWh lithium-ion (12 modules, 192 cells) Autonomy : About 200 km

: About 200 km Recharge : 1.5 hours (from 20% to 80% on 22 kW station)

: 1.5 hours (from 20% to 80% on 22 kW station) Engine Power : 57 kW (81 HP)

: 57 kW (81 HP) Warranty: 2 years / unlimited km on the retrofit kit, 4 years or 150,000 km on the traction battery

This initiative marks an important step forward towards more sustainable mobility, offering professionals a green and affordable solution for the energy transition. Renault and TOLV are paving the way for a cleaner, greener future, demonstrating that sustainability can go hand in hand with industrial innovation.