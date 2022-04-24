The prolongation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not benefiting any of the car manufacturers operating in the two countries. Renault is certainly among those most affected by the impact of the war: the Losanga group has long since stopped its operations in the country led by Vladimir Putin, and is waiting to understand how the local government will behave with its factory on the outskirts of Moscow, which potentially remains subject to nationalization. Data in hand, in any case, the consequences of the conflict were felt all on the coffers of the French group.

In fact, in the first quarter of the year, the turnover of Avtovaz Renault Russia it was € 0.9 billion, down by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2021. A worrying decrease, considering that the activity has suffered a strong impact due to the conflict in Ukraine only since February. In this context, the contribution of Avtovaz amounted to 527 million euros, with a decrease of 23.1%, while the turnover of Renault Russia stopped at 367 million euros, for a decrease of 2.1%. Understanding how to get out of this situation is far from simple for Losanga: Thierry Piéton himself, financial director of the Renault group, reiterated how the market context is strongly upset from the conflict in Ukraine, one of the many factors that slowed down Renault’s growth, added to those linked to the semiconductor crisis and inflation.

It has been exactly over a month since the Losanga group decided to suspend the activities of the Moscow plant: the company has never stopped evaluating the possible options relating to the participation in Avtovaz, always trying to act responsibly towards its 45,000 employees who work in the invading country. The evolution of the conflict in the coming weeks it will certainly provide a clearer picture of the situation at Renault’s top management.