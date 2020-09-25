Ignoring the fact that Mercedes commands with an advantage more typical of the Endurance World Cup, where different prototype specifications coexist, Sochi offers equality and emotion in the fight for the top-5 and the last place on the podium, under normal conditions. The setting after free practice is reminiscent of Spa or Monza, where Renault and McLaren, respectively, entered the direct fight for the places of honor ahead of Red Bull. Ricciardo was second in the morning and fell to third in the afternoon session, behind Bottas and Hamilton. The Australian is taking the RS20 to heights unimaginable a year ago, to the delight of his next tenant, Alonso.

Carlos Sainz is not far away and that is also good news: he was fourth, to two tenths of RIcciardo and with one of income over Norris, and that leaving aside the mechanical difference between the two McLaren: Lando fitted a new wing and nose, aesthetic touch-ups that can give results. The engineers will study the data and if they like what they see (it must be like that, that’s why they have brought it) those evolutions will also be incorporated into the Madrid car. Three Renault engines in the top five endorse the power unit’s step forward on a straight line circuit and full acceleration, where downforce is less relevant. Sergio Pérez, sixth, is also far ahead (eight tenths so far) over your garage neighbor, Stroll, which has dropped all the Racing Point upgrades.

Red Bull and Ferrari have problems, each in their own way. In the case of the Austrians, Verstappen once again faces a very difficult car to drive. His good lap with soft rubber was not such, he made a spin. But Albon, his partner, is far from the head. As for Leclerc, he was eighth ahead of Ocon and with Vettel in the top-10. Funny that it seems like a step forward compared to what happened at Monza or Mugello, but you have to remember that this car made pole in 2019 and fought for a double, without success. They suffer with the equality of the second group. Too bad everyone, without exception, is so far from Bottas and Hamilton in Sochi.