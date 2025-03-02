Electric mobility in Spain takes one step further thanks to a new agreement between Iberdrola and Renault. Both companies have joined strength to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles with a direct discount of 800 euros for those who replace their combustion car with an electric one of the Renault, Dacia or Alpine brands.

The clients of the Renault group that replace a combustion vehicle (gasoline, diesel, hybrid or LPG) with an electric will have an additional direct discount at the time of purchase.

This discount is applied immediately to the concessionaire forks compatible with any other help State, autonomic or local for the acquisition of electric vehicles. Thus, drivers can benefit from the Moves III Plan and this new incentive, reducing the price of the chosen model.

The discount It materializes through the energy savings certificate (CAE)a mechanism that Recognize the positive impact of change to an electric vehicle in reducing fossil fuel consumption. Iberdrola manages and processing this certificate for them Customers of the Renault Group (Renault, Dacia and Alpine) brands enjoy the discount in a simple way and without additional procedures.

Among the requirements to get the discount, the client must accredit in the concessionaire that it is a replacement of a combustion vehicle with an electric one.

A key step to democratize the electric vehicle

Luis Buil, director of Smart Solutions of Iberdrola, highlights the importance of this type of initiatives to facilitate the transition to electrification: “Although the prices of electric vehicles are increasingly competitive, we are aware that there is still an entry barrier. With this discount of 800 euros with Renault Group, we hope to give an additional impulse For more citizens to join the new mobility. “

For his part, Sebastien Guigues, general director of Renault and Alpine in Spain, highlights that Renault has been the first manufacturer to apply this system. “It is decisive that companies such as Renault and Iberdrola Unan forces to make the electric vehicle more accessible,” said the manager.