Renault and EasyPark are the protagonists of a new partnership that allows motorists to manage and pay for parking in a new and convenient way. The collaboration signed by the Losanga car manufacturer and the mobile parking tech company provides for the integration of the EasyPark app on the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: motorists will thus be able to use the app directly from the car’s infotainment system and have several new functions, including the “Autostop” function which allows you to automatically end the parking session when the car leaves the parking lot.

“Together with Renault we create innovative solutions for an experience of fully digital parking – commented Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group – By integrating our award-winning app into the car’s infotainment systems, we make parking and mobility easier and smarter. The hypothesis of a car capable of automatically starting and stopping parking sessions is now closer than ever ”. Renault’s “OpenR Link” infotainment system is based on Android Automotive: thanks to the app, the driver can manage parking from the car’s display, without having to use any physical device or smartphone. The partnership signed with the Losanga company is just the latest in a series of collaborations that EasyPark has entered into with various car manufacturers, including Volvo, Polestar and Mercedes-Benz: from today, the app is available for download on the Google Play Store also for Megane E-Tech Electric.