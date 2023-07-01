To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Twingo,

Renault turned to the designer and artist internationally renowned contemporary Sabine Marcelis to reinvent this iconic model and unveil an artistic interpretation of the Twingo launched in 1993.

Sabine Marcelis is the latest winner of ELLE DECO International Designer of the Year Award, an award that has allowed her to establish herself as one of the most influential designers in the world. Her extraordinary art installations have captivated international audiences, from art and design enthusiasts at Art Basel to visitors to many museums around the world.

After Mathieu Lehanneur, which exalted the 4L with Suite N°4, and Pierre Gonalons with the R5 Diamant, Renault entrusted designer Sabine Marcelis with the mission of revisiting the iconic Twingo. The Dutch designer is known for her works with essential and elegant shapes, for her particular affinity with light and for her mastery of technologies that push the limits of the possible for a better use of materials.

The project started with a detailed exploration of Twingo to return to its most recognizable features: emblematic minivan silhouette, characteristic headlights, modular interior with an incredible feeling of space and brightness.

Meticulous work followed on the play of transparency and the interaction between color and materials. The result is surprising: a Twingo like no other, yet faithful to the very essence of the legendary model, 30 years after its creation.

«Collaboration with Renault it began with an invitation to rethink Twingo to celebrate its 30th anniversary. AND It was a tremendous opportunity and a new area for me to explore as I had never designed a car before. Working with such an iconic and popular car was a real challenge, especially given the scale of the project. It gave me the opportunity to create something truly innovative and memorable». he has declared Sabine Marcelis.

This collaboration between Renault and Sabine Marcelis it is a true testimony to the values ​​of artistic and creative freedom. Renault’s commitment to electric vehicles and Sabine Marcelis’ innovative approach to materials and design create the perfect synergy to celebrate the anniversary of the iconic Twingo, revealing it in a completely new light. This unique and unexpected concept car is the meeting point between the legendary Twingo and the artistic vision of the designer who offers a refined reinterpretation of the model.

