RCI, the financial company of Renault group authorized for insurance brokerage to which the three brands Renault, Nissan and Dacia belong, it has chosen AXA Assicurazioni as its insurance partner. At the basis of the decision, the completeness and competitiveness of the insurance program offered, as well the reliability and excellence of the settlement service. The agreement provides for comprehensive insurance solutions, specifically designed for the characteristics of the entire car fleet, with active financial services, evolving the offer already conceived for the Renault Group in 2014, by virtue of content innovation and a strong use of digitization.

RCI will directly distribute the insurance solutions with its capillary placement structure, to ensure the best response to needs of Renault. AXA was selected for the project, confirming itself as a partner able to provide the best answers even in the new configuration. The basis of the new agreement is the strong vocation for innovation and technology that characterize both Groups, which have always been committed to guaranteeing a cutting-edge and prevention-oriented customer experience. An approach that today can be further consolidated, thanks to the sharing of skills between the insurance and mobility sectors.

“The insurance product has a fundamental value for the customer experience of our customers and the innovation of the offer will be increasingly crucial to accompany the customer towards the new mobility needs – he has declared Pascal Pozzoli, CEO RCI Banque Italia – This important collaboration will allow us to face new market challenges together, with customer satisfaction guiding the partnership. ” Positive too the comment by Giacomo Gigantiello, CEO of the AXA Italia insurance group: “I am very proud of the work done in recent months and which has led to this new and important collaboration. This partnership has a strong strategic value because in the future it will make it possible to give new answers to emerging trends in the mobility sector, for an increasingly innovative customer experience close to the real needs of people. “